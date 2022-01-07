Real Chemistry Becomes a Veeva Systems Global Content Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Chemistry, a leading provider of data-driven, tech-enabled communication and marketing solutions for the health care sector, today announced that it is now a Veeva Global Content Partner. Veeva Systems is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, including the majority of Real Chemistry’s customers.

As part of the partnership, Real Chemistry’s teams will be certified across multiple Veeva solutions, including Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats, so that they can deliver better omnichannel experiences to customers and their stakeholders. Expanded education will help the company support its rapidly growing customer base in markets outside of the United States. In these regions, ensuring compliance with health authorities and other regulatory bodies continues to be critical to customer success.

“This is the latest in a series of actions we’ve taken to deliver a truly integrated and seamless digital experience that has the potential to improve health outcomes,” said Adam Cossman, group president and managing partner of Health Technologies at Real Chemistry. “By expanding our expertise in Veeva solutions and leveraging our own data and our customers’ data to drive a more automated and personalized digital experience, we can improve the overall end-to-end experience for health care providers.”

Real Chemistry’s health experts collaborate and innovate to deliver commercial, clinical and corporate solutions that put patients at the core, through data, proprietary technology and powerful creativity. More than ever, Real Chemistry’s clients recognize the need to go beyond the basics by adopting advanced and connected marketing, sales and commercial systems that unlock more holistic experiences.

“Through modular design, AI capabilities and digital transformation, we have an opportunity to provide efficient, globally scaled solutions that meet the content needs of a more personalized approach to health care — while maintaining regulatory compliance,” added Cossman. “Ultimately, helping customers build tighter connectivity between their marketing and sales functions and improving digital health solutions will bring about greater improvements in patient outcomes. We look forward to working more closely with Veeva Systems and our mutual customers to realize that goal.”

Real Chemistry is making the world a healthier place by empowering patients to access the right treatment at the right time. We leverage the best data-driven, tech-enabled and digital solutions to deliver communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of diverse health care stakeholders — patients, payors, providers, caregivers and regulators.

Our patient-centric approach pairs owned and partnered real-world data sources and proprietary technologies with analytical insights and modern marketing and communications services to solve today’s biggest engagement and commercialization challenges, including diversifying and speeding clinical trial awareness and enrollment, expanding product lifecycles and shortening the revenue curve. From finding patients with complicated or rare diseases to participate in clinical trials to targeting omnichannel marketing efforts to exactly the right audience, Real Chemistry is advancing transformation at the intersection of consumerization, personalization and digitization impacting health care today.

For more information, please visit www.realchemistry.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.