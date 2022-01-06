NuriFlex Holdings Inc. and Talken GmbH Sign MoU for Metaverse and NFT Wallet and Platform Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuriFlex Holdings Inc. (“NuriFlex Holdings”) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Talken GmbH (“Talken”). The two companies intend to collaborate in the metaverse token project and the multichain decentralized NFT wallet and its platform (“Project”) in various regions based on robust technology and business development capabilities of the parties.

One of NuriFlex Holdings’ businesses involves the design and development of a blockchain-based metaverse ecosystem to offer various virtual worlds and related digital experiences for various services. NuriFlex Holdings is currently investing in the metaverse project that is expected to launch this year, offering global users participation in its virtual metaverse world where they can create and interact with other users like in real life.

Talken GmbH provides a service called ‘Talken’, which is a multi-chain decentralized NFT wallet supported by one of the largest Korean communities. It is a seamlessly interoperable multi-chain NFT Suite, where K-pop stars, artists, and influencers can mint, auction, store, and trade NFTs. Talken NFT Suite offers various products for every NFT lifecycle stage such as NFT wallet, NFT marketplace, simple NFT minting tool and more.

“We are excited to partner and collaborate with Talken GmbH on our metaverse and NFT platform projects. The blockchain technology experience and business development capabilities that NuriFlex Holdings and Talken GmbH bring together will be a great advantage to successfully accomplish new business opportunities and the initial step to our future token projects,” said Songman Cho, Chairman of NuriFlex Holdings Inc.

“We hope this will be the first of many partnerships to come between Nuri Group and Talken. I trust there will be many synergies to be made between Nuri’s solution for blockchain-based digital services and Talken’s unique multichain NFT platform,” said Minsu Ju, Chief Executive Officer of Talken GmbH.

About NuriFlex Holdings Inc.

Located in Vancouver, BC, Canada, NuriFlex Holdings Inc. is a parent company to the Nuri Group of companies, including NuriFlex Inc. in the USA and NuriFlex Co., Ltd. in South Korea. The NuriFlex Group of companies utilize telecommunication technologies and applications to supply a simple, convergent solution for the utilities industry, payment solution and blockchain-based digital service platform. We provide a complete energy IoT solution which enhances the utility of connected micro and smart grids throughout our clients’ systems. The blockchain embedded solution and service will be NuriFlex Group’s next-generation business. Our existing solutions will be integrated with our blockchain technology to make us one of the top integrated solution providers in the international market. Learn more at www.nuri.ca

About Talken GmbH

Talken is the multi-chain decentralized NFT wallet with the largest community. It is a seamlessly interoperable multi-chain NFT Suite, where K-pop stars, artists, and influencers can mint, auction, store, and trade NFTs. Talken is an open NFT ecosystem bridging untapped NFT enthusiasts in Korea to Talken’s native NFTs and other famous NFTs by protocols such as NBA TopShot, Rarible, OpenSea, and more. Our mission is to push for an inclusive and border-less NFT expansion and empower digital creators and collectors with better tools and services to bring NFT mainstream. Learn more at www.talken.io