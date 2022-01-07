Ethos Asset Management Inc. USA Announces Deal in Brazil With Atros Incorporações, to Develop and Construct Real Estate Projects in Rio de Janeiro

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Atros Incorporações, a Brazilian property development and construction company with a significant capital infusion of $4 million USD.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos stated, “We are extremely pleased to be partnering and supporting such an important and socially critical project in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ethos is proud to be part of this project which comprises of the execution of a total of 58 real estate developments. 49 of which are new and 9 are already in progress, aimed mainly at emerging workers who benefit from the economic expansion arising from oil royalties. The company has already built and fully sold 4 condominiums in the focus region. We were very impressed with Atros’ CEO, Guilherme Vendramini Marques, his drive, ambition and vision to generate 3,000 direct and indirect jobs and improve the population's standard of living. Additionally, delivery of residential units that are better technically executed, will result in better quality of life and improvement in urbanization, as the execution of real estate projects boosts the municipality in the construction of parks, recreation areas, culture, and urban development. We are especially pleased to continue our growth and presence in Brazil as our strongest and largest market where we have unprecedented numbers of projects to fulfill in our pipeline.”

Guilherme Vendramini Marques, CEO, Atros Incorporações, said,

“Ethos will be extremely important for the growth of Atros' operations in Rio de Janeiro. We work every day aiming to contribute to better quality of life to our customers and this partnership is a guarantee that we are going in the right direction. My team and I have a lot of work to do together, following a structured implementation plan ready to be applied in 2022.”

Mayra Fonseca Couto, Ethos Executive Director, South America, said,

“This partnership with such a relevant real estate player definitely brings regional development with social responsibility, creating new jobs and increasing the population’s quality of life. We thank Atros Incorporações, represented by their CEO Mr. Guilherme Vendramini Marques, for the opportunity to make our first of several investments already prospected in the real estate Brazilian market, which also consolidates our participation in Latin America in various economic sectors.”

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information about Ethos Asset Management, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/.

About Atros Incorporações:

ATROS INCORPORAÇÕES is a Real Estate company located in Rio de Janeiro. It develops projects aimed mainly at emerging workers (classes C and D) who benefit from the economic expansion arising from oil royalties in the north of the state.

For more information about Atros Incorporações, please visit https://www.atros.com.br