Retina Institute of Washington Enters Partnership with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners

LAS VEGAS & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comprehensive EyeCare Partners (CompEye), one of the largest vision care practice management organizations in the nation, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Retina Institute of Washington, a leading retina practice in the Seattle area.

Retina Institute of Washington, led by surgeon George Ko, M.D., F.A.C.S., provides diagnosis and treatment of retinal and vitreous conditions using the latest advances in medicine and technology. Retina Institute of Washington has four doctors supporting three practice locations in the greater Seattle area.

“Retina Institute of Washington is well-regarded as having the highest caliber of patient-centric care in the Northwest. We believe partnering with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners will strengthen our commitment to our patients while accessing world-class business support,” said Dr. Ko.

Retina Institute of Washington is the third ophthalmology practice to partner with CompEye in Washington state.

“We are thrilled and grateful to partner with Dr. Ko and Retina Institute of Washington in building on their foundation as a leading provider of retina care in metropolitan Seattle,” said Charles L. Smith, CEO of Comprehensive EyeCare Partners. “We’re committed to supporting their work delivering exceptional patient-centric care. Our partnership with Retina Institute of Washington advances our mission of building the nation’s preeminent eye care services company by partnering with world-class physicians, driving superior clinical and surgical outcomes, and optimizing the patient experience.”

Retina Institute of Washington

Retina Institute of Washington is a state-of-the-art practice dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of retina, macula and vitreous conditions using the latest advances in medicine and technology. Retina Institute of Washington emphasizes patient education and communication to ensure patients are fully informed and active in the decision-making process.

About Comprehensive EyeCare Partners

Comprehensive EyeCare Partners (CompEye), is one of the largest vision care management services organizations in the United States and headquartered in Las Vegas. CompEye provides best-in-class, full-spectrum practice management and administrative services to its affiliated physicians and practices in support of its mission to deliver clinical excellence. CompEye currently provides support services to 104 doctors, 48 clinics, and eight ambulatory surgery centers across 11 practices in Nevada, Washington state, Utah, and Texas.