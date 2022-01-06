Keystone Development + Investment Signs Two Major Global Life Sciences Companies at The Washington

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Development + Investment announced today it has signed new leases with high-growth life sciences companies, Klick Health and Lava Therapeutics, at The Washington -- a historic landmark building in Philadelphia’s Old City.

Klick Health, expected to take occupancy of its 13,331-square-foot space by March, chose The Washington to attract new talent and keep pace with its headcount growth. The company is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner in life sciences. It was named Large Agency of the Year for 2020 by Medical Marketing + Media, and included on the Best Workplaces for Inclusion by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Lava Therapeutics, was expected to take occupancy of its 5,621-square-foot space in December, chose The Washington over other major U.S. life sciences hubs because of its move-in ready spaces and access to a skilled labor force. The company is a Netherlands biotech firm pioneering cancer treatments. It raised $107 million in March and expects it to more than double in the coming months.

In 2016, Keystone purchased The Washington, which has come to represent the company’s expertise in adaptive reuse. The 880,000-square-foot, critically acclaimed gem offers a range of design options for retail and office use.

“The Washington, along with the lab space across the street at Keystone’s publishing house The Curtis, together are building an attractive base for the city’s increasing life sciences footprint,” says Keystone President and COO, Rich Gottlieb. “The Washington can accommodate tenants with immediate, move-in ready occupancy, while being flexible enough to grow with the most innovative companies in the world.”

Other leasing opportunities at The Washington include a 17,000-square-foot space with a grand lobby presence, an outdoor balcony, and an abundance of natural light.

For leasing opportunities contact Jake Fruncillo at 610-382-5233.

ABOUT KEYSTONE DEVELOPMENT + INVESTMENT

Keystone is a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company. It delivers value for investors and tenants by creating mixed-use developments that revitalize neighborhoods and drive collaboration. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pa., its portfolio includes 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use properties with locations along the East Coast. Keystone has offices in Philadelphia, PA, Morristown, NJ, and Miami, FL.

For more information, please visit www.keystone.us.