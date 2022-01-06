Vertiv Amends its Tax Receivable Agreement Resulting in Approximately $60 Million Positive Pre-Tax Impact

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with VPE Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC, to amend the Tax Receivable Agreement (“TRA”) the company entered into with VPE Holdings, in connection with its business combination in February 2020 and to satisfy and extinguish all outstanding remaining obligations thereunder. Vertiv will make payments totaling $100 million to VPE Holdings, with half to be paid by June 15, 2022, and the other half by September 15, 2022, at which time all further obligations under the Tax Receivable Agreement will terminate.

The fair value of the TRA liability recorded on Vertiv’s balance sheet was $162 million as of September 30, 2021. The remaining payment obligation under the amended TRA will be $100 million as of December 31, 2021. The impact of this amendment will result in a positive pre-tax impact to the statement of earnings of approximately $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This benefit will not impact operating profit or adjusted operating profit as it will be reported below operating profit on the statement of earnings.

Fourth quarter earnings per share will be positively impacted by the amended agreement, however, this benefit will be treated as an adjustment and will not impact adjusted earnings per share. There will be a $100 million impact to cash flows from financing activities in 2022 related to the payments due under the amended agreement.

“Given the strong liquidity of Vertiv’s business, the opportunity to remove this liability from our balance sheet, at a reduced cost, makes sense,” said David Fallon, Vertiv’s Chief Financial Officer. “Doing so removes uncertainty related to the original multiyear agreement, which contemplated payments until 2033 and will have a significant positive impact to cash flow over the original time frame of the agreement.”

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 21,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

