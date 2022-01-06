lululemon names Michael Aragon as CEO of MIRROR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced the appointment of Michael Aragon as CEO of MIRROR and lululemon Digital Fitness, effective January 17, 2022. In this role, Mr. Aragon will oversee the development and expansion of the MIRROR in-home digital platform, and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Calvin McDonald.

“Mike Aragon has an impressive track record of building successful brands by connecting people and building communities through digital content and experiences,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO of lululemon. “He is the ideal leader to chart the path forward for MIRROR as we engage with the more than 10 million lululemon guests who live the sweat life.”

Mr. Aragon joins lululemon from Amazon, where he has served for five years as Chief Content Officer at Twitch, the world’s leading live-streaming service that creates unique multi-player entertainment experiences. Under Mr. Aragon’s leadership, Twitch increased the number of creators using the platform from 1 million to 8 million and expanded into new content segments beyond gaming, leading to significant growth in the number of hours watched.

Previously, Mr. Aragon served as General Manager, VRV at Ellation, Inc., where he expanded programming and led the launch of a new digital service at the start-up prior to its acquisition by AT&T in 2017. And he spent more than a decade with the Sony Group Corporation, where he expanded the PlayStation Network beyond gaming, and managed the digital, music and original content services in more than 30 countries.

“lululemon is a brand synonymous with well-being and building communities, with an incredible opportunity to create the most engaging fitness content available in the industry,” said Mr. Aragon. “MIRROR has a strong market position with a growing subscriber base, and I look forward to building upon this solid foundation and defining the next chapter of growth with the talented MIRROR team.”

Mr. Aragon is an avid runner and earned his BBA in Finance from the University of New Mexico and his MBA from Dartmouth College.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit LULULEMON.COM.

About MIRROR

MIRROR is a nearly invisible, interactive home gym featuring live and on-demand fitness classes and personal training in a variety of workout genres. MIRROR is creating a new category of in-home fitness with cutting-edge hardware, responsive software, and best-in-class content that transforms any room into a complete home gym. For the first time, the essential components of a great studio workout – variety, personalization, and community – are brought to the most convenient place: the home. MIRROR was founded by Brynn Putnam, creator of Refine Method, named “New York’s Smartest Workout.” MIRROR is headquartered in New York City. HTTPS://MIRROR.CO.

