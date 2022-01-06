The Beekman Group Partners with Campus Eye to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beekman Group is pleased to announce that an affiliate of Beekman Investment Partners IV (“Beekman”) has formed a strategic partnership with Campus Eye Group of Hamilton, NJ and Total Eye Care (“TECC”) of Levittown, PA, collectively supported by the newly formed Campus Eye Group Management Holdings, LLC (together “Campus Eye Holdings” or the “Company”). Campus Eye Holdings is supporting the Company’s 10 ophthalmology practice locations and one ambulatory surgical center (“ASC”) in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets.

Campus Eye Group (https://www.campuseyegroup.com), founded in 1981 by Dr. E. Bruce DiDonato, is a multi-specialty eye care services practice and surgical center located in central New Jersey. The professional staff is comprised of both therapeutically certified optometrists and board-certified ophthalmologists who deliver the highest quality of eye care, innovative medical and surgical care, and the finest optical services available.

Campus Eye Group’s state-of-the-art ASC has been designed as a “one-of-kind” comprehensive eye services surgery center, offering the most sophisticated laser and computerized equipment in the region. Among the types of eye surgery performed are LASIK and PRK laser vision correction, cataract and lens implants, corneal transplants, glaucoma, retinal, diabetic, eye muscle and eyelid plastic procedures.

Total Eye Care (https://www.totaleyecarecenters.com), led by partners Dr. Harmon Stein and Dr. Judith Lavrich, is a multi-specialty eye services practice and all-inclusive ocular health care provider located in eastern Pennsylvania. TECC’s approach to patient care starts with its doctors who are devoted to creating a welcoming, and family-oriented relationship with patients. TECC employs highly trained staff to deliver the first-class attention that patients have come to appreciate and expect.

As part of the transaction, Campus Eye Holdings also partnered with Virtua Health (“Virtua”), a New Jersey based health system, to manage its surgery center. Virtua, South Jersey’s largest health care provider, is a non-profit healthcare system in southern NJ that operates a network of hospitals, surgery centers, physician practices, and more.

Dr. DiDonato, CEO of Campus Eye Holdings stated, “We are excited to partner with Beekman on our next phase of growth. As we evaluated strategic alternatives, we selected Beekman because of their management-as-partners mentality, flexible investment approach, and growth focused mandate. We look forward to working together as we expand our footprint in nearby markets by partnering with additional high-quality providers that align with our vision for clinical excellence.”

Andrew Marolda, Managing Director at Beekman, added that "Beekman and its principals have significant experience in building physician practice groups with multiple founding partners across various specialties, which will prove valuable as we grow a best-in-class ophthalmology platform in the NJ / PA market. The team at Campus Eye Holdings have built a high-quality medical practice with high marks from patients, providers, and payors. We look forward to supporting Dr. DiDonato and our management partners to scale the platform further.”

Campus Eye Holdings adds to The Beekman Group’s growing healthcare sector expertise in multi-site physician practice management, dental, ambulatory and payor services.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages $1 billion in assets and has completed over 130 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.