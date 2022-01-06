Komline-Sanderson Acquires Fluid Quip, Inc., Expands Product Offerings in Food and Renewable Energy Markets

PEAPACK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komline-Sanderson, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for wastewater management, environmental control, and other industrial applications, announced today the acquisition of Fluid Quip, Inc., a manufacturer of capital equipment for the corn wet-milling and ethanol industries. The transaction closed on December 30, 2021.

Corn wet-milling, a process that uses water and specialized equipment to physically separate corn into proteins, starches, oil, and fiber, is a core market for Komline, and the acquisition of Fluid Quip substantially broadens its product offering in the space. Fluid Quip’s equipment is also used by Fluid Quip Technologies in the retrofitting of ethanol facilities to produce ultra-high-protein products used as animal feed. Fluid Quip Technologies is a separate company and not part of the transaction.

The acquisition was Komline’s fifth during 2021. Previously in the year, it acquired Illinois-based Barnes International, a manufacturer of coolant filtration equipment; Florida-based Harn R/O Systems, a producer of reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, and low-pressure membrane treatment systems; South Carolina-based Haselden Company, Inc., an engineering design and installation business of waste-reduction systems serving the food and beverage industry; and Tennessee-based AquaShield, Inc., a manufacturer of products for stormwater runoff, rainwater harvesting, and construction site discharges.

“Komline and Fluid Quip have partnered for nearly 20 years on a variety of projects and joint ventures for our customers in the corn wet-milling industry, making the business combination a very natural next chapter,” said Fluid Quip CEO Andy Franko. “Becoming part of Komline means we have even more products, engineering capabilities, and solutions to offer, while providing the same great service on which we built our reputation.”

Fluid Quip was founded in 1987 as a repair and field service company serving the pulp and paper and corn wet-milling industries. The company’s product expertise soon led it to begin innovating new features to improve equipment performance, and in 1991, it began to design and sell its own capital equipment and replacement parts. The company continues to maintain a full-service repair shop as part of its solution-oriented service to customers around the world.

“We are proud of the progress Komline made in 2021, as we significantly broadened our product offering, production capacity, and field service capabilities over the course of the year,” said Komline’s Chief Executive Officer, Danai Brooks. “With Fluid Quip, we now have nine manufacturing facilities in the United States and a new partnership with a talented team in Ohio. Because of the special relationship Komline and Fluid Quip have built over the years, I am particularly enthusiastic about the opportunities this acquisition will create.”

About Komline-Sanderson

Since its incorporation in 1946, Komline-Sanderson Corporation has provided the highest quality equipment for applications including process/production filtration, drying, thermal processing, wastewater treatment, sludge processing, and environmental control. The company, headquartered in Peapack, New Jersey, solves wastewater, industrial processing, and flue gas cleaning challenges for industrial and municipal customers around the world. Visit komline.com for more information.

About Fluid Quip, Inc.

Founded in 1987 and based in Springfield, Ohio, Fluid Quip engineers and manufactures separation equipment for corn wet-milling, pulp and paper applications, and dry-grind ethanol plants, including centrifuges, grind and impact mills, screens, cyclonettes, starch washing systems, germ separators, and more. Utilizing years of design experience, hands-on research, and customer feedback, Fluid Quip continues to develop new technologies and improve traditional equipment. Fluid Quip holds various equipment and process patents and is focused on optimizing plant performance by providing “Solutions That Work.” Visit fluidquip.com for more information.