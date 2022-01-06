SteadPoint Insurance Group selects Insurity's Workers' Comp Suite to expand rapidly into all 50 States

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announced today that SteadPoint Insurance Group, a regional workers' compensation carrier, is leveraging Insurity's Workers' Comp Suite software to expand its business. Insurity's configurable software platform will support SteadPoint's plans to grow from a regional to a national workers' compensation insurer.

SteadPoint Insurance Group, a general agency, underwrites business on only Workers’ Compensation policies. SteadPoint quickly grew to nine states across the southeast before its recent national expansion. The company credits Insurity's speed-to-market and configurable self-service tools as the key.

Insurity's powerful end-to-end suite, combined with the Workers’ Comp Suite self-service configuration capabilities, will enable SteadPoint to add policy, billing, and claims administration features for new states in less than 30 days. A core differentiator of Insurity's Workers’ Comp Suite is that it enables SteadPoint to rapidly configure the software itself, furthering its ability to enter new markets.

" We are thrilled to grow our business nationally and serve more employers, with the help of Insurity's software," said Chaz Bryan, President & CEO, SteadPoint Insurance Group. " Workers' Comp Suite is easy to use and sets it apart from other SaaS platforms in the industry. Expanding our regional footprint will allow us to better support our carrier partner(s) by offering capacity and capabilities in markets we were unable to reach in the past. We can also further diversify the risk in our portfolio, which is important with rates fluctuating significantly from state to state. It's a win-win all around."

" Insurity is excited to see our longtime customer SteadPoint take their business to the next level with Workers’ Comp Suite," said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer, Insurity. " Insurity's Workers’ Comp software is the most efficient system in the market for expanding into new states, empowering organizations like SteadPoint to get up and running three times faster than the market average. What used to take months can now be completed in weeks."

To learn more about how Insurity can help your organization quickly fuel expansion into new states, please contact Laura Krause at Laura.Krause@Insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading cloud-based software and analytics provider for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C Carriers in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership. Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About SteadPoint

SteadPoint Insurance Group does one thing: worker's compensation insurance. And because we understand that there's more to cost than price, we focus on lowering the actual cost of doing business. Giving you the path of least resistance, the shortest distance between prospects and profitability. For more information, visit: www.steadpointgroup.com