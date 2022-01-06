AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Kelvin Re Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Kelvin Re Limited (Kelvin Re) (Guernsey).

These Credit Rating (rating) actions reflect AM Best’s expectation that Kelvin Re’s ownership will change, and the uncertainty regarding the impact of this on the company’s prospective financial strength. AM Best expects to resolve the under review status once a full analysis of the company’s credit fundamentals can be performed, including the impact of its new ownership.

Since Kelvin Re entered runoff in December 2020, its underwriting exposures have diminished significantly. The company produced a loss of USD 5 million in the first 11 months of 2021.

