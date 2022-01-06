Urgent Care Group Completes the Rebranding of Health First Urgent Care to MEDcare Urgent Care

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urgent Care Group announces the completion of the rebranding of Health First Urgent Care in Charleston, SC to MEDcare Urgent Care.

Since 2018, Health First Urgent Care and MEDcare Urgent Care have both been a part of the Urgent Care Group Network. Over the past three years, the brands have worked together to serve the Charleston community and provide reliable and consistent care throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Urgent Care Group could not be more excited to unify its presence in Charleston and throughout South Carolina with the rebranding of Health First to MEDcare,” said David Maloney, CEO of Urgent Care Group. “We might have a new name, but the same team will be providing the Charleston community with great care!”

All MEDcare centers are open seven days a week from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM and serve the Charleston community in 6 different locations:

MEDcare – Summerville

MEDcare – North Charleston, Wescott

MEDcare – North Charleston, Rivers Ave

MEDcare – West Ashley, Sam Rittenberg

MEDcare – West Ashley, Avondale

MEDcare – Mt. Pleasant

MEDcare Urgent Care has 7 additional South Carolina locations including Columbia (3), The Upstate (2), and The Myrtle Beach Grand Strand (2) where MEDcare added a Pawleys Island location in December last year.

All centers offer convenient walk-in urgent care, and occupational health services, accept all major insurance, have affordable self-pay options, and are VA Authorized urgent care providers. For more information about services and locations, please visit www.medcareurgentcare.com

About Urgent Care Group

Based in Nashville, Urgent Care Group (UCG) is creating the leading urgent care company by combining and developing the best urgent care centers in partnership with leading urgent care providers and health systems. Urgent Care Group is focused on taking care of others by providing affordable and accessible care to help them Get Better. Faster! The Urgent Care Group Network includes 24 centers operating as three brands: MEDcare Urgent Care in South Carolina, Medac Urgent Care in North Carolina, and Health Choice Urgent Care in partnership with Northside Hospital in Georgia. For more information, visit: www.urgentcaregroup.com