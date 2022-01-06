EP Wealth Advisors Partners With Seattle-Area Firm

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), an independent registered investment adviser (“RIA”) on a mission to provide clients with personalized advice through integrated financial planning, investment management, and tax and estate planning, announces its acquisition of a new team in Kirkland, made up of four advisors and three staff previously affiliated with Soundmark Wealth Management. The acquisition expands EP Wealth’s footprint in the Puget Sound region by adding a location in Kirkland, which joins previous offices in Seattle, Vancouver, Mt. Vernon and Friday Harbor.

Led by Todd Flynn, CPA, CFP®, and John Buller, CPA, the team prides itself on using a common sense investment philosophy and straightforward approach to financial planning, with the goal of providing a worry-free investment experience for clients. In addition to financial planning, the firm specializes in tax planning services. Flynn and Buller, both Principals and Senior Advisors at Soundmark Wealth Management, will assume the roles of Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Advisor, respectively. Two additional advisors and three support staff members will fill out the roster for EP Wealth’s new Washington state office.

“We are really excited about the talent and experience EP Kirkland adds to our firm’s presence in the Pacific Northwest,” said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, President and CEO of EP Wealth. “The advisor-client philosophies of Todd, John and their team members align perfectly with EP Wealth’s core values.”

“I have a passion for building deep and lasting relationships with clients,” Flynn added. “Helping clients achieve their goals is what I love most about my job. Our ability to provide that guidance and support will only be enhanced by the deep resources now available to me, John and our team thanks to joining EP Wealth.”

“We saw a lot of value in joining a larger firm with a growing presence in Washington state,” Buller said. “This partnership puts our employees and clients on a path of continued success for many years to come.”

The merger marks EP Wealth’s 21st transaction in a five-year period of strategic growth for the firm. Since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group in July 2017, EP Wealth has partnered with firms in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Texas and Utah. In 2021, the firm acquired the business of Homewood Capital Management in Danville, California; Abbas Heydari, CFP®, a Torrance, California-based advisor; New Focus Financial Group, an RIA with offices in Vancouver, Washington, and San Mateo, California; and Sound Financial Management, with locations in Mt. Vernon and Friday Harbor, Washington. EP Wealth has also enjoyed significant organic growth year-over-year and plans to expand its staff heading into 2022.

The acquisition closed on Dec. 28th, 2021, and will increase EP Wealth’s assets under management by more than $482 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm based in Torrance, California; with offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, California; the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, Dallas and Chicago. The firm manages more than $13.3 billion in AUM as of Sept. 30, 2021, and provides client-centric financial planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, Brian Parker, CFP®, and President and CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA®. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which has partnered with EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”). WPCG assists EP Wealth by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. The WPCG management team is led by Partners John W. Copeland, Rich Gill and Sean Bresnan. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.