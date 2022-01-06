Haztech Partners with Las Vegas area YMCAs to Offer COVID-19 Testing

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haztech, a leader in health and safety, has been providing critical and essential COVID-19 testing to residents and travelers to the Las Vegas area at its medical testing center near the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.

In response to the rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and the increased need for safe and reliable testing, Haztech has partnered with YMCA locations throughout Las Vegas to offer no-cost-to-patient COVID-19 PCR tests. These PCR tests detect all COVID-19 variants and are available to anyone, no appointments necessary, and are easily accessible within the YMCA parking lots.

Kim Bueno-Barraza, Haztech Director of Las Vegas Operations stated “As a proud member of the Las Vegas community, we are pleased to partner with a strong community minded organization such as the YMCA to serve Las Vegas area residents and visitors. This partnership brings Haztech’s new standard of care to the Las Vegas community within the trusted setting of a YMCA location.“

“We have learned many things through the pandemic, one of which is the need to regularly adapt in response to a constantly changing environment,” said Mike Lubbe, CEO of the YMCA of Southern Nevada. “With this in mind, we are happy to partner with an organization like Haztech in order to serve our community’s greatest needs and to aid in the overall health and well-being of the residents of Las Vegas.”

Haztech Las Vegas Drive-thru locations:

Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA 4141 Meadows Lane Las Vegas, NV 89107 Centennial Hills YMCA 6601 N. Buffalo Drive Las Vegas, NV 89131 SkyView YMCA 3050 E. Centennial Parkway North Las Vegas, NV, 89081 DRIVE-THRU HOURS

Monday – Friday | 8 AM – 6 PM Saturday – Sunday | 8 AM – 4 PM DRIVE-THRU HOURS

7 days a week | 8 AM – 4 PM DRIVE-THRU HOURS Monday – Saturday | 8 AM – 4 PM Closed Sunday

About Haztech

Haztech is a leading North American provider of full-service Occupational Healthcare, On-site Medical & Industrial Safety Services. For more information, visit haztech.com/no-cost-testing/.