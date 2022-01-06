Dialyze Direct Acquires Renew Dialysis From Saber Healthcare

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home hemodialysis services in skilled nursing facilities (SNF), announced today that it has acquired Renew Dialysis, a regional provider of on-site dialysis services in SNFs with eight locations in Ohio and one in Virginia. Renew Dialysis was co-founded by Cleveland-based Saber Healthcare Group, which is affiliated with more than 120 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in seven states, and Nola McMullen, who serves as Renew’s Chief Operating Officer, to improve SNF patients’ well-being and comfort with the experience of on-site dialysis.

The acquisition solidifies Dialyze Direct’s position as the leading SNF dialysis provider in Ohio and expands its national footprint to Virginia. Dialyze Direct now provides services to residents of more than 130 SNFs across 13 states.

“Our forward-thinking approach to delivering compassionate on-site dialysis treatment to residents of skilled nursing facilities makes this transaction a natural fit as we continue to expand the Dialyze Direct footprint,” said Josh Rothenberg, President and Co-Founder of Dialyze Direct. “Our shared commitment to providing best-in-class patient care is the driving force behind the acquisition and we look forward to working together to improve patients’ lives.”

The transaction represents a strong strategic fit for Dialyze Direct and is expected to achieve operating synergies and cost efficiencies in the integration of the acquired business. Going forward, the parties plan to work together to bring Dialyze Direct’s unique model of on-site dialysis services to a significant number of additional facilities in several states.

“Renew Dialysis is a patient-focused provider and we decided that Dialyze Direct is the right partner to take our patient care model to the next level due to their leadership in the SNF home dialysis market, their extensive hospital and payor relationships and their national scale. This will benefit our patients and meet the unique needs of today’s underserved market,” said Nola McMullen, Renew’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We are confident that Renew Dialysis’ patients will receive the highest caliber of care from Dialyze Direct,” added Mike Demagall, Vice President of Population Health at Saber Healthcare Group. “We continually look for ways to enhance and improve the treatment provided to residents, and we believe Dialyze Direct is the best choice to provide our residents with superior on-site dialysis services.”

Dialyze Direct provides comprehensive, turn-key home dialysis solutions that allow patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) to take advantage of patient-centric home dialysis technologies with assistance and oversight by trained dialysis nurses and technicians. Dialyze Direct’s innovative care model is particularly well-suited to elderly “geriatric” patients with complex comorbidities, eliminating the expensive transportation and burdensome process associated with outpatient dialysis clinics. The company’s dedicated nurses, dieticians, social workers, and clinical support staff work in collaboration with each patient’s nephrologist to ensure the delivery of meticulously planned treatment customized for the patients’ specific needs, driving significantly improved outcomes and quality of life.

About Dialyze Direct:

Founded in 2015, Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company that seeks breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages the deep experience of its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities, in which many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside, and the company has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the skilled nursing facility setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols and procedures that specifically tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations while substantially decreasing costs for payors. Dialyze Direct currently operates in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and now Virginia with new operations launching soon in additional states.

About Saber Healthcare Group:

Established in 2001, Cleveland-based Saber Healthcare Group has grown from two skilled nursing facilities to more than 120 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in seven states (Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida). Saber’s “On the Cutting Edge of Healthcare” philosophy has spurred its growth and the company to implement greater healthcare knowledge and technologies to serve residents and facilities in better ways.