Concourse Financial Group Securities Taps SmartAsset As First Consumer Prospecting Service For Its Network of Financial Professionals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartAsset, an online destination for financial information and a national marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors, today announced that Concourse Financial Group Securities (“Concourse Securities”) has selected SmartAsset’s SmartAdvisor platform as its first outside lead generation service available to its network of 500+ financial professionals.

“Concourse Securities selected SmartAsset because its robust technology and prospecting solutions aligns well with our value proposition,” says Libet Anderson, President, Investment Solutions, Concourse Financial Group Securities. “This new service offering is a huge benefit to our hundreds of financial professionals and will help take their practice to the next level.”

“Not only is our SmartAdvisor platform a key driver of AUM growth, SmartAsset is a trusted partner that provides a compliant solution for connecting advisors to consumers across the U.S.,” says Dave Frisone, Chief Revenue Officer, SmartAsset. “We welcome Concourse Securities to our growing family of advisor partners who are looking to capitalize on the increased consumer interest in financial advice, planning and wealth management services that they offer.”

Building on SmartAsset’s relationship with millions of investors, SmartAdvisor connects financial advisors directly with prospects to help them make better financial decisions. The amount of new, closed assets under management (AUM) for advisors on SmartAdvisor increased from $5 billion in 2019 to $10 billion in 2020 and $20 billion in 2021. SmartAsset’s goal is to refer $100 billion in new, closed AUM to advisors by 2024.

The average SmartAdvisor investor is about 57 years old, has investable assets of $890,000 and 76% reported that they do not currently have an advisor. Approximately 70% are retired or less than 10 years away from retirement. Given the vast size of SmartAsset’s audience, the SmartAdvisor platform and Live Connections service are meaningfully changing how financial advisors, RIAs and IARs approach marketing, business development and lead generation in the digital age.

To learn more about SmartAsset, SmartAdvisor and Live Connections service, please visit: https://smartasset.com/financial-advisor/about

About SmartAsset

SmartAsset is an online destination for consumer-focused financial information and advice that powers SmartAdvisor, a national marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors. Reaching approximately 75 million people each month (as of Sept. 2021) through its educational content and personalized calculators and tools, SmartAsset's mission is to help people make smart financial decisions. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists of fastest growing companies in 2021, SmartAsset closed a $110 million Series D round, valuing the company at over $1 billion. SmartAsset was also named to Y Combinator's list of Top Companies and Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com.

About Concourse Financial Group Securities

Concourse Financial Group Securities, member FINRA/SIPC, is an RIA and a broker/dealer. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, this wholly-owned subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation supports more than 500 independent financial professionals nationwide as investment advisor representatives and registered representatives, as well as financial professionals who work through hybrid service models. For more information on Concourse Financial Group Securities, please visit www.concoursefinancial.com.

SmartAsset and Concourse Financial Group Securities are separate entities.