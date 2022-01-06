Iteris Selected to Support Development of Connected Vehicle Data Exchange Platform for Florida Department of Transportation

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been selected by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as part of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) team to develop a connected vehicle data exchange platform, representing the further expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services in Florida, a key geographic market.

The data exchange platform will enable FDOT to analyze real-time road conditions and communicate critical travel information to the traveling public, state and local government entities, private-sector partners, and other stakeholders.

The FDOT project is among the first in the United States to develop a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) data exchange, capturing data from thousands of devices across connected and automated vehicle (CAV) and smart mobility infrastructure networks. A key objective of the project is to standardize the collection, analysis and sharing of data from several proprietary systems, which have different coding and encryption methodologies, and to make additional considerations for privacy and safety.

“The primary goal of this technology is to save lives and move people more efficiently on roadways by sharing real-time driving conditions,” said Michael A. Brown, a SwRI Intelligent Systems Division engineer overseeing the project. “This data exchange will lay the foundation for FDOT to send alerts to drivers and traffic managers to coordinate routing, road closures and emergency response.”

The exchange will capture anonymous data both from standardized onboard units communicating directly with FDOT-owned roadside units and from the proprietary data feeds of various car manufacturers. This connected vehicle data will be fused with a breadth of other data both from FDOT-owned infrastructure and third-party data feeds. This stream of enriched data will be the basis for real-time and historic analysis, leveraging a combination of machine learning and traditional algorithms.

“We are thrilled to join the team responsible for developing this vital V2X data sharing program for FDOT, which will improve safety, mobility and sustainability statewide,” said Anita Vandervalk, vice president, strategic business development at Iteris. “The V2X data exchange will enable FDOT to communicate critical travel information to the traveling public, state and local government entities, private-sector partners, and other stakeholders.”

In addition to Iteris, participants in the FDOT program include Ford Mobility, which will supply V2X data from its connected vehicle platform; Florida International University; Amazon Web Services; Google; and several OEMs, and logistics and fleet companies.

This project is in line with several CAV and V2X deployments Iteris is working on across the U.S. – including oversight of pilot deployments, smart work zones, advanced pedestrian detection and automated commercial vehicle inspections. Iteris also led the development and evolution of the U.S. ITS architecture reference for over three decades, initiating the Connected Vehicle Reference Implementation Architecture in 2012 and continuing to support the evolution of the combined ARC-IT for the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

