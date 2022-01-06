Moogsoft and Alesia Labs Team Up to Offer Greater Observability Features

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moogsoft, the AIOps pioneer and observability leader, today announced its partnership with AI observability solutions Alesia Labs (Activesec). Through this partnership, Moogsoft will enhance Alesia’s observability portfolio with AIOps capabilities, such as noise reduction, anomaly detection and insight enrichment.

Alesia Labs provides full-stack observability solutions that deliver real-time alerting, reporting and troubleshooting for top business process visibility. As Alesia expands its international footprint into Latin America (LATAM) and Europe, the company is broadening its AIOps service offerings through its partnership with Moogsoft.

Alesia Labs’s solutions portfolio was designed in response to the increasing complexity in observability platforms. The partnership between Alesia Labs and Moogsoft provides a robust intelligent observability platform that helps customers provide outstanding UX to their customers.

“After many years of working with Application Performance Monitoring solutions, our team felt it was time to help customers achieve a higher Observability Maturity Level,” said Jorge De Buono, co-founding director at Alesia Labs. “Now we are taking our customers’ capabilities a step further by partnering with Moogsoft that can jump in and provide AIOps and observability capabilities. With Moogsoft, we can add correlation and noise reduction, thus reducing mean time to resolve incidents, faster root cause analysis and higher availability.”

Beyond noise reduction, anomaly detection and enrichment of ingested alerts, the Moogsoft observability platform provides features such as connections between data, custom integration to any data source and collaboration across teams. These Moogsoft solutions assist DevOps and SRE teams to improve the customer experience by ensuring systems are operating optimally.

“Moogsoft is excited to work with the Alesia Lab team to deliver new capabilities to the company’s existing client base,” said Mike Silvey, executive vice president at Moogsoft. “The Alesia Labs team has demonstrated a deep understanding of AIOps and observability, and we are pleased to partner with them as they expand into the LATAM market.”

Moogsoft is the Observability with AIOps leader that delivers the most advanced platform for software engineers, developers and operators to instantly see all incidents and potential issues, know what’s wrong and fix things faster. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 200 customers worldwide including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media.

Alesia Labs is a provider of competitive edge A.I. Observability solutions and services. Our focus is to help customers understand patterns & behaviors of their core business processes to provide extreme UX to their customers, agile response to IT teams and business profitability to CROs.