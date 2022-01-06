Vino Vault Expands Los Angeles Wine Storage Network With Third Acquisition

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vino Vault, which recently acquired two well-known wine storage operations in Los Angeles (The Best Cellar and The Wine Hotel) has now acquired a third wine storage business, The Wine Locker, in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Since launching, Vino Vault has been actively building a network of wine storage locations. This includes updating all security and temperature control systems in warehouses it acquires to a consistent industry-leading standard. This spring, the company will also roll out a new inventory management app for clients and has plans for additional network-wide services for members.

Vino Vault’s newest acquisition, The Wine Locker, a beloved mainstay of local wine collectors since its founding in 1977, was one of Los Angeles’ first private wine locker warehouses and acted as both a secure storage site as well as a collector community for its members, who enjoyed wine dinners and casual gatherings where members could share and talk about their wines together. Cindy Jason, the owner and operator of The Wine Locker, plans to continue this social tradition even as Vino Vault takes over business operations.

“The tenants at the Wine Locker are what make it special – and are the reason we’ve been doing this for 44 years,” said Cindy Jason, owner of The Wine Locker. “But I think that with Vino Vault’s management and their vision for all the new things they want to build and do for our tenants, they can make The Wine Locker even better.”

Clients, such as those at The Wine Locker, will now have access to elite services previously only available to private concierge clients on an a la carte basis. This will allow wine self-storage clients to have wines sent to vacation homes, delivered locally, have their home or locker collections inventoried and analyzed and also have access to wine sales or auction management services.

“The Wine Locker is a great example of the kind of open, friendly wine collector community that we want to build across the entire Vino Vault network,” said Jeff Anthony, CEO of Vino Vault. “Our product roadmap is all about turning storage customers into a community of members who love to share their passion for wine collecting with each other. There’s a lot we can learn from what Cindy has built here that can make wine collecting more enjoyable for collectors around the world.”

This is Vino Vault’s third acquisition in less than a year and the company is currently in discussions with several other potential acquisitions across the United States and Europe.

About Vino Vault:

Vino Vault exists to make wine collecting simple, enjoyable and hassle-free. Learn more at VinoVaultWine.com