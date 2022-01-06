Wachter’s NOVA VPO Solution Alleviates Healthcare Staffing Woes

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As struggles with staff shortages, nurse burnout, and increasing numbers of patients become prominent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wachter’s NOVA (Nursing Observation and Virtual Assistant) can alleviate staffing issues, ensuring increased safety and security for patients and healthcare professionals.

Among other safety issues, NOVA can reduce dependence on 1:1 patient sitters, protecting at-risk patient populations while optimizing staff allocation. Every year between 700,000 and 1,000,000 patients fall in hospitals, with nearly one-third of these falls being considered preventable. With hospitals facing staffing shortages, a robust monitoring system helps ensure patient safety while allowing one technician to safely monitor up to 12 patients at a time.

NOVA also helps reduce staff burnout. Among a survey of 50,000 registered nurses, 31.5% reported leaving the industry due to burnout. And a Mercer Study shows an anticipated shortage of 3.2 million aides and assistants in the coming years. Since these critical CNAs and similar aides often fill the role of patient sitter, remote patient monitoring allows management to reallocate existing staff to more productive — and potentially more enjoyable — duties.

With NOVA, hospitals can also mitigate the dangers of COVID-19, allowing safe distancing while still providing first class care. By reducing PPE dependence and allowing communication between staff and COVID patients, NOVA helps keep staff safe and infection-free.

And through a partnership with Cross Country Healthcare, a leader in advisory and workforce solutions in Healthcare, Wachter Healthcare Solutions can provide hospitals the highest quality professionals, alleviating strain on internal recruiting teams.

“The Wachter and Cross Country Healthcare partnership enables our clients to provide best-in-class patient care, while leveraging the innovative technology to increase productivity, lower costs and optimize healthcare systems across the country,“ said Buffy S. White, Group President, Workforce Solutions at Cross Country Healthcare.

By proactively combating healthcare concerns and providing clinical staff much-needed relief, NOVA can help ensure standards of care while also reducing nursing and staff burnout. NOVA has shown to reduce patient falls, enhance efficiency and satisfaction of nursing staff, and help staff coordinate immediate care for patients in need, making it the most robust and powerful solution for healthcare providers and patients alike in battling the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

About Wachter Healthcare Solutions

Wachter Healthcare Solutions, a brand of Wachter, Inc., designs, installs, and maintains innovative solutions to improve safety, staff utilization, and patient satisfaction in healthcare facilities. Wachter Healthcare Solutions is HIPAA compliant and FIPS 140-2 Compliant, offers Joint Commission Compliant anti-ligature and tamper-resistant behavioral health solutions, and seamless EMR integration through Cloverleaf. Via partnership with Colossal Contracting, NOVA is also available to federal facilities including VA and IHS hospitals.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care.

As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. CCH was recently listed as one of the top four staffing and recruiting employers for women by InHerSights in October 2021 and earned Energage’s inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award in February 2021.

CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.