TRexBio Announces Collaboration with Janssen to Discover Novel Targets for Immunology and Inflammation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRexBio Inc., a discovery stage company decoding tissue immune biology to create revolutionary therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year research collaboration and licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. This collaboration with Janssen Research & Development LLC will focus on the discovery of novel tissue-targeted therapeutics using TRexBio’s proprietary Deep Biology platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, TRexBio grants Janssen an option to an exclusive license to develop and commercialize therapeutics directed against selected targets that may arise from the collaboration, in exchange for an upfront payment, option fees, milestones and royalties.

TRexBio uses its unique platform to generate insights into human tissue immune-regulation and identify novel targets for therapeutics with a focus on modulating regulatory T cell (Treg) response. The TRex Deep Biology platform combines high resolution sequencing of human tissues, cutting-edge computational biology tools, and scalable translational biology assay systems into an optimized workflow, enabling efficient discovery and functional characterization of unique tissue-specific targets.

The companies will use TRexBio’s platform to discover novel targets that aim to address unmet needs in immune-mediated disease. Janssen will be solely responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of therapeutics resulting from the collaboration.

“We are extremely pleased to establish this strategic collaboration with Janssen,” said Johnston Erwin, CEO of TRexBio. “Our differentiated Deep Biology platform has the potential to uncover truly unique insights, and we look forward to leveraging this collaboration as part of our mission to bring new medicines to patients.”

About TRexBio