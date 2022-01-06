POTTERY BARN KIDS COLLABORATES WITH THE LEGO GROUP ON EXCLUSIVE HOME FURNISHINGS COLLECTION

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Kids, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today debuts the ‘LEGO® x Pottery Barn Kids’ collaboration. Designed in partnership with the LEGO Group, the collection of bedding, rugs and decorative accessories is rooted in the brands’ shared values of creativity and learning. The LEGO Group inspires and develops the builders of tomorrow, and the design partnership brings an artistic interpretation of the LEGO brand’s beloved icons and colorful bricks to children’s home furnishings for the first time.

“The LEGO Group’s brand values are what made them such a natural partner for Pottery Barn Kids,” said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President of Design for Pottery Barn Kids. “With this collection, we’ve created high-quality and thoughtful products, designed with care for people and the planet, that inspire creativity and imagination at home.”

The collaboration is designed with bright and playful prints featuring classic LEGO bricks and LEGO icons for children’s rooms and play spaces. Each piece was created to inspire families in their lives at home, celebrate cheerful color and encourage self-expression.

“The foundation to our brands coming together is our shared belief that only the best is good enough. We loved seeing the LEGO design principles of playful and iterative storytelling woven into the beautifully crafted Pottery Barn Kids pieces. We look forward to this collection unleashing creativity and fun in children’s rooms, as it did within our teams when they came together to work on it,” said Satwik Saraswati, Design Director, LEGO Licensing & Extended Line.

To learn more about the collection, visit www.potterybarnkids.com/lego and join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT THE LEGO GROUP

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com. LEGO, its logo, the Minifigure and the brick and knob configuration are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

