Rite Aid and RELEX Partner to Unify Space Management and Supply Chain Planning

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid, a leading retail pharmacy chain, and RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail optimization solutions, today announced an expansion of their partnership to include unified supply chain and category management. After launching RELEX’s end-to-end forecasting and replenishment solution in early 2021, Rite Aid will expand their use of RELEX to include space and floor planning, as well as space-aware replenishment for more than 2,400 stores across the country.

By bringing together space planning, store and distribution center forecasting, and replenishment planning within a single, centralized solution, Rite Aid will automate and streamline processes while gaining end-to-end visibility into their multi-echelon supply chain.

“Expanding our partnership with RELEX is crucial to our merchandising transformation and journey to become a destination for whole health,” said Erik Keptner, chief merchandising & marketing officer, Rite Aid. “Creating a holistic, unified approach to supply chain and category management optimization will allow us to build a foundation for customer-centric assortment, enable greater speed and efficiency, and provide better assortment visualization and communication for our field and operations teams - ultimately improving our customer experience.”

“We are excited to expand the partnership and provide a truly unified solution to Rite Aid,” said Frank Lord, chief revenue officer at RELEX. “They are moving to a fully unified forecasting and replenishment system, coupled with the benefits of space planning.”

“RELEX’s rich supply chain data will help enhance the customer experience by enabling accurate allocations, improved promotional forecasting, and highly localized space optimization for each product in Rite Aid’s assortment,” said Carlos Victoria, RELEX senior vice president of sales, Americas. “We’re excited to demonstrate how unifying their processes will reduce silos, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes across their business.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, promotion, and markdown strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 250+ customers who love us — ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,000 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.