Prestige Wine Imports Strengthens Distribution with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that Prestige Wine Imports, importer of a distinguished and diverse portfolio of high quality Italian wines, is expanding its distribution relationship to seven additional markets including Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Washington D.C. effective January 1, 2022.

“We are thrilled to start the new year with a strengthened national reach for Prestige Wine Imports,” said Rusty Pape, Executive Vice President, Prestige Wine Imports. “Through this expansion with Southern Glazer’s, we have an exciting opportunity to streamline our business with a partner that shares our vision and values.”

Prestige Wine Imports already has a well-established relationship with Southern Glazer’s, which has successfully represented its portfolio in key markets for many years. Expanding this existing footprint will allow Prestige Wine Imports to tap into Southern Glazer’s expertise and infrastructure to accelerate brand building capabilities. The strengthened distribution will also give Southern Glazer’s unprecedented access to Prestige Wine Imports’ iconic portfolio of wines.

“This market expansion is an exciting next step in our long-term partnership with Prestige Wine Imports,” added Mark Chaplin, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “We have built a great foundation with the team and are looking forward to working even more closely to drive lasting results.”

Prestige Wine Imports will benefit from Southern Glazer’s unmatched national scale, expert route-to-market capabilities, and industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform to drive efficiencies and sustain long-term growth for its business.

“This is a very strategic and impactful expansion for Prestige Wine Imports,” said Steve Menter, Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager, Prestige Wine Imports. “Our strengthened relationship with Southern Glazer’s puts us in an even greater position to expand upon the success of our diverse portfolio.”

Prestige Wine Imports is a New York-based subsidiary of Gruppo Mezzacorona and is the exclusive importer of a distinguished and diverse portfolio which runs the gamut of high-quality Italian wines, from the Italian Alps to Sicily.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as ranked as one of Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.