Nakey Presents The G.E.M.™, the Genital Examination Mirror

Nakey’s three Muff Masques™, infused with plant-based ingredients, and The G.E.M.™ are sold nationwide at retailers including Nordstrom, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Revolve, Love Honey, Amazon, and online at wearenakey.com (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nakey, the revolutionary brand behind Muff Masque™, unveils its newest collection with two new mask formulas, The Juicer and The Rehabber, as well as a first-of-its-kind genital examination mirror aka The G.E.M.™ With the expanded line, Nakey continues to fill the white space within the sexual wellness industry, helping people discover their own path to sexual freedom with their products and content. Nakey’s threesome of Muff Masques and The G.E.M. are now available online at www.wearenakey.com and via national retailers including Nordstrom, Revolve, Free People and Urban Outfitters beginning February 1st.

Using “nature to nurture the lips below your hips”, Nakey first introduced its game-changing Muff Masque with The Soother in 2020. Infused with plant-based ingredients and backed by dermatologists and gynecologists, the Muff Masque works to combat redness, inflammation and irritation often caused by grooming or intimacy. Having pubic hair means, much like the scalp, the vulvar skin can get dry and irritated. Shaving or waxing - aka shaxing - the follicles can make them clogged and inflamed. Incorporating a Muff Masque into a routine will leave ‘down there’ feeling rejuvenated, hydrated, and celebrated!

Nakey’s collection of Muff Masques, sold individually ($14) or in 3-pack ($36) and 5-pack ($62) bundles, are always free of any added synthetic preservatives, parabens, sulfates, dyes, and fragrance. Find your perfect mask match with Nakey’s new online quiz.

The Soother - Perfect for pre-wax or shave. The Soother is crafted with balancing aloe , rejuvenating witch hazel , soothing chamomile , moisturizing coconut oil , conditioning olive oil , harmonizing rose oil, and relieving rosemary oil to help combat irritation and ingrown hairs.

The Juicer - Perfect for pre-play or post-shower. The Juicer is crafted with balancing aloe , softening meadowfoam seed oil , replenishing jojoba oil , moisturizing shea, and repairing vitamin e to help alleviate skin dryness and condition hair.

The Rehabber - Perfect for post-play or postpartum. The Rehabber is crafted with balancing aloe , rejuvenating witch hazel , soothing chamomile to ease discomfort and reduce inflammation.

“Innovation is part of our ethos,” states Nakey co-founder Shawna Watterson. “Our Muff Masques are a first of their kind and now, so is the mirror. The G.E.M., which has been in development for over a year, compliments each of our masks while further promoting our interest in being a brand for everyone.”

Serving as a perfect accessory to Nakey’s collection of masques, The G.E.M. ($24) is a handheld, easy-to-use genital examination mirror to better experience and understand our most intimate areas. No more crab-walking, reverse scooting, or hanging upside down to get a look down there. The mirror was created to better check your haircut, monitor health, easy pre- and post-natal personal check-ins, or simply for feeling yourself.

“Our transparent and bold approach to our brand is aimed at normalizing topics around sex and sexuality that are historically avoided. While the industry trends toward discretion we will continue to do the opposite,” comments Nakey co-founder Hannah Rose. “Feminine sexual wellness is just our first stop. We are excited to continue to innovate non-binary products this year, beginning with the mirror.”

Nakey quickly gained popularity for its unique product, innovative marketing, and refreshing approach, shifting the conversation from sexual wellness to sexual freedom. Now, with its Nakey Times platform which lives on its website, the brand continues to push original content that makes you think by introducing a variety of regular columns about sexuality and more for your gems & jewels. Join Nakey on the journey to discover the true definition of sexual freedom, in a new space, and a new way.

Nakey cares about your privates and the planet and is a proud member of 1% for the Planet. All products are fully compostable and biodegradable. For more information about Nakey, including a full list of ingredients, please visit wearenakey.com.

Join the Nakey community across social platforms via @wearenakey:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

About Nakey:

Founded in 2020 by female entrepreneurs, Hannah Rose and Shawna Watterson, Nakey and its stigma-breaking collection of sexual wellness products are designed to help you feel better naked. Nakey’s Muff Masques™, infused with plant-based ingredients, and The G.E.M.™ are sold nationwide at retailers including Nordstrom, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Revolve, Love Honey, Amazon, and online at wearenakey.com.