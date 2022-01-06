Boundless Immigration Launches K-1 Fiancé Visa Service

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boundless Immigration, an organization that empowers families to navigate the immigration system more confidently and affordably, today announced the launch of its K-1 Fiancé Visa Service to help reduce K-1 application rejection and reunite couples more quickly and easily than ever before.

More than 20 percent of K-1 Fiancé Visa applications are rejected every year, and hiring an attorney to help with the application can cost more than $10,000 on top of government filing fees. Families and individuals using Boundless have a 99.7 percent application success rate, and Boundless’ new K-1 Fiancé Visa Service reduces the risk of a K-1 application being rejected by 25 percent at a fraction of the cost of a private attorney.

“With two years of travel restrictions, backlogs, and closed embassies, the immigration process has never been more complicated, log jammed, or laborious. Throughout this uncertainty, Boundless has continued fighting to help people begin their lives together as affordably, and easily as possible,” said Xiao Wang, CEO and co-founder, Boundless Immigration. “We are on a mission to disrupt the bureaucratic immigration system - by giving people another option besides applying themselves or paying expensive attorney fees. For one flat rate, we help families reunite faster, with peace of mind that they’ll get the application done correctly the first time.”

The number of K-1 applications stuck in limbo during the Trump Administration more than doubled the amount during President Obama’s final days in office, reaching more than 30,000 in late 2018 and finishing at 21,000 at the end of 2020. This backlog and uncertainty led Boundless – which has helped more than 70,000 families navigate the immigration system – to launch its new K-1 Fiancé Visa Service.

To apply for a K-1 visa through Boundless, couples simply answer a questionnaire on the Boundless website. Once completed, Boundless will conduct a thorough review of the answers and deliver a personalized list of all the supporting documents needed for the K-1 application. An experienced, independent immigration attorney will then review the entire application to make sure it meets government standards and is ready to file. If the attorney flags any needed changes, they’ll send easy-to-follow instructions to make sure the application is error free and in the best possible state for filing. Boundless then provides additional support until the K-1 visa is secured, helping prepare all required forms, updating families as government policies evolve and providing guidance before the visa interview.

“Our goal is to unite couples with as little stress and cost as possible,” Wang said. “Our new K-1 Fiancé Visa Service takes the guesswork out of the immigration journey and allows you to focus on what’s most important – reconnecting with your loved ones.”

About Boundless Immigration

Boundless Immigration is dedicated to empowering all families to navigate the immigration system more confidently, rapidly, and affordably. Founded in 2017 by immigration policy and technology experts — many of whom went through the U.S. immigration process themselves — the company created an online platform that has helped tens of thousands of people apply for green cards and U.S. citizenship while providing access to independent immigration attorneys.