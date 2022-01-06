AIT Worldwide Logistics Combines Southern California Teams in Newly Constructed, State-of-the-Art Los Angeles Facility

ITASCA, Ill--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics celebrated the grand opening of a new, modern facility in a popular Los Angeles freight forwarding corridor. The location will soon be the new workplace for more than 100 teammates who were formerly based in other Los Angeles-area AIT properties providing logistics expertise for customers in a wide range of industries, including special services for food, high-tech and life sciences shipping.

“After months of strategic planning and coordinated teamwork, I’m excited to see our teams move in and make this beautiful new campus come to life,” said AIT’s President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. “To me, this building is a showcase that reflects our continued growth as a company, and one that will go a long way towards enhancing the delivery of world-class service for our customers, both on the West Coast and around the world.”

“Beyond the brick-and-mortar aspects of the facility, the greatest benefit for our customers is that it’s a single point of access to all of AIT’s transportation logistics services and expertise—from the company’s robust life sciences and high tech verticals to customs clearance,” Moore added.

With 24/7 security—including round-the-clock video and in-person monitoring—18 dock doors, a secure yard, pharmaceutical pre-conditioning capabilities, a cage for high-value freight, and thousands of square feet of freezer and refrigerator space, the two-story, 106,000-square-foot warehouse is also strategically located near the 405 and 110 freeways for quick access to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, as well as Los Angeles International Airport.

AIT’s Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan, noted that the size of the campus provides flexibility and scale for the increasingly in-demand service of transloading shipping containers.

“Building this new office and warehouse space from the ground up allowed us to design a highly efficient, more eco-friendly facility that best meets our customers' needs,” Tholan said.

He added that the location’s sustainability-focused features include five electric vehicle chargers in the parking lot, electric forklifts, and energy efficient lighting throughout the building.

Bonded and approved by the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration as a certified cargo screening facility, the new office is also fully compliant with the company’s Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism membership and certified to export defense cargo in accordance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations. The facility is also Transported Asset Protection Association and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

With plans to grow the location’s teammate population by about 30% in the coming years, Tholan noted that AIT also designed the space to attract top talent, incorporating state-of-the-art audiovisual and security technology, standing desks, a micro market with healthy food options, and other amenities.

This location joins the more than 50 AIT offices across North America—and more than 100 across the globe.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences.

