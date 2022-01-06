Madi Solutions Launches Green Innovative Packaging Product Initiative

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madi Solutions LLC (Madi) announced today that it has entered a partnership with KE Enterprises for research, design and manufacturing of biodegradable and compostable packaging fabric.

Within the eco-friendly packaging landscape, compostable or biodegradable packaging has been increasing in prominence. In the last 5 years, Madi has custom designed green friendly packaging solutions in beverage, food, grocery and other industries. The overwhelming feedback is that most companies want and need green friendly packaging, but they need to be innovative to match the end industry needs, have certain attributes like tensile strength, fabric padding, moisture repellent, food safety and other features. At the same time, packaging needs to be affordable and the supply chain for deliveries need to be reliable and predictable.

“We are one of the very few companies in the world today who listens to our customers and then design the products based on their need, sometimes this includes product material reengineering,” said Danny Basu, Madi Solutions co-founder & CEO. “We are excited to partner with KE Enterprises, one of our trusted partners, so that our innovation to product cycle gets accelerated. KE has rich history in R&D and quality control for sustainable products like Jute (Burlap). More importantly, they share our vision of putting customers first and are ready work backwards to find solutions for their custom needs.”

Keshav Bhattar, CEO, KE Enterprises adds, “We are partners and look forward for long business relationship.”

About Madi Solutions

Madi Solutions LLC is a pioneer in the field of no-waste, reusable supply chain products, ecofriendly packaging and purposeful sustainable products, specializing in natural, biodegradable, compostable, non-polluting products.

One of Madi’s core competencies lies in its in-house design and research capabilities. Headquartered in Brea, California, Madi excels in custom product development to businesses, 24/7 support and robust logistics prowess which allow flexibility in order fulfillment. Over the last few years, Madi Solutions has developed rapidly scalable manufacturing capabilities with its international partner companies in India and Bangladesh.

KE Enterprises, based in Kolkata, India specializes in innovative sustainable packaging manufacturing. Its sprawling manufacturing facility is in the state of West Bengal, India. Their products are certified, and quality checked by International Independent Laboratories like Geo-Chem India, SGS India & OMIC India.