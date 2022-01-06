The Bay Refreshes With Wellness Boutique at Stackt Market

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the ringing in of the new year, The Bay is thrilled to ‘re-open' at Stackt Market with a curated wellness boutique to refresh and kickstart 2022. The technology-driven pop-up shop will continue to utilize its QR technology for customers to See It, Scan It, Ship It — purchasing items on-site using their mobile device and TheBay.com, then shipping the product directly to customers’ delivery destinations. The Bay’s wellness boutique features more than 50 hand-picked brands, including Marketplace sellers, to deliver a holistic health and wellness experience that supports fitness, nutrition, and overarching self-care through sleep products, beauty products and tools, organizational items, cooking tools and appliances, lounge and activewear, aromatherapy and more.

“This wellness boutique at Stackt is meant to provide products that support physical and mental wellness — perfect for resetting in the new year,” says Laura Janney, Chief Merchant, The Bay. “The space is a physical step into TheBay.com, where we showcase some of the new and exciting products and categories shoppers can now find when they shop with us online, at a time when many are prioritizing health and wellness.”

Customers will be delighted to discover leading brands and products like a Breville juicer, superfood blends from Blume, sportswear from Nike and Sweaty Betty, skin serums from Lana Ogilvie and Kiehl’s, as well as unexpected finds like a compact treadmill from SuperFit and a sexual wellness assortment including We-Vibe stimulators and Province Apothecary lubricants.

The Bay at Stackt Market is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 28 Bathurst St.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 85 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.