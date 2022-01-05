KBRA Assigns BBB Rating With Stable Outlook to Unlimited Tax GO Bonds (Dedicated Revenues), Series 2022A and 2022B Issued by the Board of Education of the City of Chicago; Upgrades Outstanding GO Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of BBB with a Stable Outlook to the Board’s Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Revenues), Series 2022A and Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Revenues), Series 2022B.

Concurrently, KBRA upgrades the long-term ratings on the Board of Education of the City of Chicago’s outstanding General Obligation bonds. The respective series for which “special revenue” opinions were provided to KBRA have been upgraded to BBB+ from BBB. The series for which these opinions have not been provided to KBRA have been upgraded to BBB from BBB-. The Outlook for all bonds remains stable.

The rating assignment and revised rating assigned to outstanding bonds reflects a strengthened financial position, which is underscored by a trend of enhanced State aid support, enactment of dedicated sources for pension funding, and most recently, ample federal stimulus funding.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.