Clearlake Capital-Backed Dude Solutions Acquires Energy Profiles Limited to Strengthen ESG Reporting

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dude Solutions, a SaaS provider of cloud-based operations management solutions backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced it has acquired Energy Profiles Limited (“EPL”), a software provider enabling Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) optimization for customer facilities. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Toronto, Canada, EPL delivers data-driven energy and sustainability data management and ESG reporting and predictive analytics to owners and managers of more than 6,000 buildings. The company’s cloud-based software platforms, Stream® Utility Tracker and Building Intelligence®, combine an understanding of building operations and the commercial real estate industry with technology that drives performance, improves efficiency, and advances sustainable operations.

The acquisition of EPL will expand Dude Solutions’ Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) capabilities to address enterprise-level energy and sustainability management. Going forward, Dude Solutions will be able to offer EAM, Strategic Asset Management (SAM), and Energy Management Systems (EMS) from a single source. EPL’s expertise will also allow Dude Solutions to develop new sustainability-focused product strategies in enterprise and strategic asset management that are in demand globally. Additionally, EPL’s Building Intelligence® platform will further the company’s reach into the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) market by broadening Dude Solution’s smart building connectivity capabilities.

“As global organizations seek improved ways to measure and achieve progress against ESG criteria, the acquisition of Energy Profiles Limited supports our mission to help our clients better address their sustainability and environmental goals,” said Kevin Kemmerer, Chief Executive Officer at Dude Solutions. “The $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill that was recently signed into law earmarks significant resources for climate-related and sustainability initiatives, marking an inflection point for our clients and their communities. EPL’s experience in tracking and reporting ESG metrics adds critical capabilities that organizations across all industries and regions need to build sustainable communities.”

Neal Bach, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EPL, said, “As the demand for energy and sustainability management solutions increases around the globe, we see an opportunity to combine our knowledge and systems with Dude Solutions and bring our expertise to a broader marketplace. Our experience in applying a data-driven approach to driving ESG improvements enhances the combined platform’s capabilities to collectively address sustainability and environmental impacts.”

“We believe the combination of EPL and Dude Solutions enables the platform to move up-market and help our existing customers plan for and manage climate and carbon sustainability goals,” said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, and Paul Huber, Principal, of Clearlake. “We are always looking to enhance the capabilities of the platform, and the addition of EPL unlocks the opportunity to combine the best-of functionality from both companies and reinforce the capabilities Dude Solutions can offer to its valued customer base. We also look forward to leveraging our O.P.S.® framework to maximize the potential of this acquisition and drive accelerated growth for the platform.”

District Capital Partners acted as the buyside advisor to Dude Solutions, and Software Equity Group served as the exclusive advisor to EPL.

About Dude Solutions

Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For 20 years, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world’s smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 12,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, events and more. For more information, visit dudesolutions.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $55 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.