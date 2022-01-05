LandscapeHub Launches HubSheets, Automated Technology to Turn Materials Lists Into Estimates Quickly

Think of a HubSheet as a "smart" materials list. A list of project material is translated into a real-time estimate based on accurate inventory and pricing, empowering buyers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandscapeHub today announced HubSheets, an intelligent materials list builder that allows buyers to upload their materials lists directly into LandscapeHub all at once, saving time typically spent adding items to a list individually while calling suppliers to validate available inventory and costs. Using HubSheets, project material lists are translated into real-time estimates based on available inventory and accurate pricing, empowering buyers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

"HubSheets is a technology we've planned on creating since we launched LandscapeHub back in 2017," says Lisa Fiore, Co-founder and CEO at LandscapeHub. "We knew that the industry needed a faster and more accurate way to take a materials list for a project/job and translate it into a working estimate. Time and labor are top ten concerns for landscapers when asked. While our extensive plant database and existing set of features have gone a long way in improving the buyer experience (e.g., opening up the supply chain and providing transparency in the market), we wanted to do more. HubSheets saves time and provides confidence when building estimates and making purchasing decisions. Instead of using outdated numbers and guesswork, see what is actually available in your local and nationwide market, and get a range of accurate pricing. Real numbers, real data, from budgeting to finish."

Crop and convert images and pdfs to plant lists

HubSheets features several tools that streamline the process of building real-time estimates further. The File Converter and Cropper tools crop out extra information such as takeoffs and plan images and convert JPG, PNG, and PDF plant lists to Excel files that can be downloaded or used to create a HubSheet.

A HubSheet includes product names, sizes, quantities, and pricing based on live inventory buyers can use to order with suppliers. A buyer can input a budgeted price for each product to see how LandscapeHub pricing compares to what they expect to spend and use the Freight Tool factor in estimated freight costs.

Gain an instant market snapshot

HubSheets searches across the LandscapeHub product database to match each item in a list. Once matched, a user will see an availability rating and market price based on the LandscapeHub supplier network.

Find the right suppliers, automatically

HubSheets eliminates the endless scrolling and guessing of which supplier has what available. HubSheets can automatically assign suppliers based on the list items, location, and fewest suppliers.

From upload to order, in minutes

HubSheets removes another unnecessary step in the purchasing process. Users do not need to rebuild bid lists when it's time to purchase. They can review and edit a list without leaving HubSheets, select the items they need, and add to the cart to order.

Powerful integrations save more time

Due to our integrations with industry leading ERP systems, buyers that use Aspire, Dynascape, and Arborgold can send lists directly to LandscapeHub from within their existing accounts. LandscapeHub is adding more integration partners to streamline the sourcing and procurement process for all landscape professionals.

LandscapeHub is the leading wholesale marketplace for the landscaping industry, giving buyers the ability to search real-time inventory from hundreds of suppliers, ready to order in an instant. Wholesale buyers save time sourcing from real-time availability, building quotes, and placing orders on a single platform. HubSheets is another way for landscapers to save time while creating estimates based on accurate inventory.

About LandscapeHub

LandscapeHub is streamlining the procurement process in the green industry. The Chicago-based technology company's wholesale marketplace connects landscape and nursery buyers with a network of trusted suppliers on one platform. To learn more, visit www.landscapehub.com.