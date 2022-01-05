At Home Launches Exclusive Ty Pennington Collection

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, debuted an exclusive collection with Emmy Award-winning TV Host, designer and author Ty Pennington. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, announced today it has launched an exclusive collection with Emmy Award-winning TV Host, designer and author Ty Pennington. The home décor collaboration blends timeless design elements with casual, cool comfort and it’s all at a great price. The line features hundreds of items from wall art, textiles, furniture and patio to kitchen and dining, rugs, lighting, and home accents as low as $4.99.

“Ty’s down-to-earth designs feel more timeless than trendy, showcasing his love for natural materials and careful craftsmanship,” said Chad Stauffer, President, Chief Merchandising & Product Officer for At Home. “Each piece ends up feeling like it’s one-of-a-kind, while his unique style lends the collection a visual consistency that’s ready made to mix and match. Best of all, our customers can get this effortless look at amazing price points.”

The line was inspired by Ty’s own personal style. He worked with At Home’s creative and merchant teams to source woven natural fibers, soft woodgrain, cozy cotton and calm, coastal blues to give every item a sunny simplicity.

“I’m passionate that good design can change your life and everyone should be able to afford it,” said Pennington. “That’s what is so great about this collection. You can get this California-cool, effortless look and you don’t have to splurge to refresh your home.”

The collection has a Scandinavian farmhouse feel with a clean, coastal vibe and includes indoor and outdoor home décor items with materials like bleached wood, frosted sea glass and cabana stripes, as well as pillows and art with coral, shells, seaweed, and sea life motifs.

The Ty Pennington line is At Home’s fourth celebrity designer collaboration. Other collections feature HGTV star Grace Mitchell, London fashion designer Tracey Boyd, and fitness and wellness advocate Laila Ali.

At Home’s Ty Pennington collection is in stores and online now.

About At Home

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, offers up to 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 235 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.