BlueConic Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueConic, the market-leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), the leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The growth capital will help BlueConic further accelerate its mission to provide business users with access to unified and actionable first-party customer data whenever and wherever they need it to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. BlueConic’s existing investors, including Spring Lake Equity Partners, Sigma Prime Ventures, and Converge Venture Partners, will continue as minority investors in the Company.

BlueConic is built to power the modern organization’s transformation toward data-driven, digital-first customer engagement. Used by over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, and VF Corporation, it is the only CDP with a flexible, scalable, and privacy-driven architecture designed to help brands and publishers unify and activate customer data as the engine of business growth.

“In today’s privacy-first era, I truly believe that Vista is the best possible partner to help BlueConic – and our customers – fully capitalize on the growing demand for the collection and use of consented first-party data,” said Bart Heilbron, Founder and CEO of BlueConic. “This investment marks an exciting milestone in our company’s journey that will allow us to leverage Vista’s substantial knowledge and expertise as we continue on our mission to transform how companies operate by putting unified, actionable first-party data in the hands of growth-focused users. The partnership is an incredible validation of our vision, team and platform, and we’re thrilled to leverage the experience of the Vista platform going forward.”

The investment in BlueConic was led by Vista’s Endeavor Fund, which is focused on mission-critical, high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses seeking to expand their impact in the markets they serve. Endeavor partners with companies and their management teams, providing the capital, expertise, and support to build an operational foundation for sustainable growth while accelerating market leadership.

“As companies ramp investments in new digital transformation initiatives to fuel growth, the ability to understand and activate unique first-party data while ensuring the digital experience remains privacy-compliant becomes increasingly important,” said Rachel Arnold, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Vista's Endeavor Fund. “BlueConic’s management team envisioned this trend and built a highly-scalable platform that has helped them become the category leader in enabling customers to glean and utilize insights effectively. We are impressed with what the BlueConic team has accomplished so far and look forward to fueling the next phase of growth for the business.”

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies’ first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-level profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $86 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers, and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community, and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

