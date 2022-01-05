Women Corporate Directors Foundation Appoints Jennifer Reynolds as New CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Women Corporate Directors Foundation (WCD), the premier global membership organization of female corporate directors, announced today Jennifer Reynolds as its new CEO effective February 7, 2022, succeeding Susan C. Keating, who has served as CEO since 2017. Reynolds’ corporate board experience includes serving as a director of BF&M Ltd., the Canada Development Investment Corporation and formerly as a director of Citibank Canada.

“We are at an inflection point as corporate directors face increasingly complex business environments and heightened focus on environmental, social and governance issues. Diverse leadership is key to effectively managing the rapidly changing economic landscape and risk profile,” said Jennifer Reynolds, incoming CEO of WCD. “I look forward to engaging with WCD members and our sponsors as we navigate these pressing issues together.”

Reynolds currently serves as president and CEO at Toronto Finance International, a public-private partnership that leads initiatives to promote Toronto as a top global financial center. Previously, she served as president and CEO for Women in Capital Markets, which is the largest network of professional women in the Canadian financial sector and the voice for women in the industry. Reynolds was named as one of Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network.

“With a proven history of advancing gender diversity and best practices in corporate governance, we are confident that Ms. Reynolds is especially well positioned to move WCD into the future by focusing on the activation of new strategies to positively impact capital markets,” said Camille Asaro, WCD lead director and partner at KPMG LLP.

For more than 20 years, WCD has offered educational programming, peer-to-peer exchanges, and board opportunities to its global members. Recently WCD launched diversity efforts to attract more women of color, as well as women who identify as LGBTQ+. These and future programs play an essential role in fostering a powerful, trusted, and global community of female directors dedicated to advancing visionary corporate governance.

