OMNIVISION and Tobii Join Forces on Eye Tracking to Drive the Vision of Metaverse

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, and Tobii, the world leader in eye-tracking technology, announced today their partnership to advance solutions for vision in the Metaverse. The jointly-developed eye-tracking reference design is based on OMNIVISION’s industry-leading BSI global shutter (GS) sensor family and helps extended reality original equipment manufacturer (XR OEMs) speed time to market for high demand XR consumer electronics products.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the eye-tracking market is expected to more than double from USD $368 million in 2020 to USD $1,098 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of eye-tracking technology in consumer electronics and health care are two important markets driving growth.1

"To meet this growing demand, OEMs need an integrated hardware/software solution that helps speed time to market," said Devang Patel, Marketing Director - IoT/Emerging at OMNIVISION. "We've enjoyed a long partnership with Tobii and chose to work with them to address this need. Our combined solution brings together leading technologies, OMNIVISION's advanced sensor technology and Tobii's best-in-class eye-tracking solutions into one ready-to-integrate system for AR, VR, and MR products―and really any application that requires a high-performance, lightweight solution for eye tracking."

"Eye tracking is all about understanding the users' attention, what we call attention computing, and it's crucial to human communication and interactions," said Johan Hellqvist, VP of XR at Tobii. "With our eye-tracking technology, we bring the attention to the Metaverse and create values for users with our ecosystem partners. We are committed to innovate with partners like OMNIVISION to create the best solutions for VR, AR, MR OEMs to design and manufacture versatile and high-performing VR, AR, MR headsets."

This is the industry’s first and only eye tracking reference design based on the industry-leading BSI global shutter (GS) sensor family. The new solution features OMNIVISION’s OC0TA, the smallest camera module for eye tracking along with new high performance advantages in near-infrared (NIR) and shutter efficiency. The integrated camera module with eye tracking significantly reduces development time for AR, VR and MR consumer products.

