Dell Selects OMNIVISION’s OV02C for the Most Superior 1080p Webcam Performance in Next-generation Latitude Laptops

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, announced today that the OV02C image sensor has been selected by Dell for its next-generation Latitude laptops that are being unveiled at CES 2022. The OV02C will enable Dell to upgrade its Latitude 5000, 7000 and 9000 series from 720p to 1080p―a clear performance boost without having to change the unique and stylish design of the laptop.

“We selected the new OV02C because it is the only image sensor that combines smaller pixel size and high resolution in the smallest form factor, enabling the most vivid quality video and image capabilities in the lightest and thinnest laptops,” said Howard Huang, lead camera architect, Dell. “We will be upgrading all of our series 5000, 7000 and 9000 to full high definition (HD) for enhanced video performance. They will also have the new ‘always on’ feature, which is in high demand right now.”

“Dell is a long-standing customer and the first leading laptop brand to upgrade its products with our new OV02C,” said Akeem Chen, senior product marketing manager at OMNIVISION. “Dell is an industry-leader and always on the forefront of the newest, most innovative technology. We are pleased that they have selected the OV02C for their Latitude series.”

The OV02C is the industry’s first 1/7-inch, 2 megapixel image sensor designed for full HD video performance in thin bezel premium notebooks, tablets and IoT devices. The sensor offers 60 frames per second (fps) and excellent pixel performance in the thinnest 3mm module Y size for high screen-to-body ratio designs. OMNIVISION’s PureCel®Plus-S stacked die technology enables such high functionality in the smallest die size.

The OV02C’s “Always On” feature senses user presence in ultra-low-power mode and the system can be locked and woken up touchlessly, extending the lifetime of the battery. The OV02C also supports multi camera synchronization and multi-frame HDR at 30fps real time video streaming.

