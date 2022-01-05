IMA Medical Group Significantly Expands Partnership With MedAvail, Providing Integrated SpotRx Pharmacy Experience

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced that it has significantly expanded its partnership with IMA Medical Group, a provider of high quality primary medical and wellness services to seniors, with plans to open 17 additional SpotRx locations across central Florida.

In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery are expected to be available to patients across the IMA network in 21 IMA medical centers, including the four SpotRx locations previously announced in September. MedAvail plans to leverage its pharmacy hub in Orlando to deploy and service SpotRx kiosks to these medical centers and expects to complete deployment to these locations by early 2022. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.

“We are excited to be expanding our partnership with IMA and broadening the convenience of our transformative pharmacy services to Medicare patients in Florida,” said Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “We deployed five of the additional 17 medical centers announced today in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the balance expected to be installed in early 2022.”

MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy business is primarily focused on the Medicare (65+ year old) market and the medical clinics where they receive care. The SpotRx MedCenter allows patients to virtually consult with a pharmacist and fill their medications within clinics, eliminating the need to visit a pharmacy. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have their medications delivered to their homes free of charge.

“After experiencing firsthand, the impactful difference our patients had with SpotRx embedded pharmacies in our clinics, we knew right away that SpotRx needed to be an integral part of our medical centers,” said Dr. Mark Leenay, Chief Executive Officer of IMA Medical Group. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this differentiated solution in all of our clinics and further our efforts in providing our patients with the highest standard of care.”

About IMA Medical Group

IMA Medical Group provides high quality primary medical and wellness services focusing on improving patient care, reducing costs, and offering convenient services for patients, their families and caregivers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, IMA serves patients in 23 medical centers across Central Florida including Orlando, Lakeland, Davenport, Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Clermont, Oviedo, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Debary, Tampa, and Town N Country, where over 70 physicians and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medical services to over 40,000 members in partnership with all leading Medicare Health Plans. For more information, please visit www.imamedicalgroup.com.

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings Inc.