ISG Partners With Soroco to Offer Process Discovery for Automation Clients

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Soroco, a leading provider of work-graph-based process discovery, task mining and process transformation solutions.

Under the new partnership, ISG Automation will offer its clients Soroco solutions that help them automatically discover, monitor and improve processes in real-time from event logs and user interactions. Soroco clients, in turn, will benefit from the strategy, design and implementation services offered by ISG Automation.

“We are proud to be Soroco’s first Global Platinum Partner,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “Leveraging its AI-driven work graph platform, Scout, ISG Automation will be able to offer solutions to our clients that move them along the maturity curve toward becoming discovery-led, digitally transformed enterprises.”

Soroco is a global provider of process discovery and mining and intelligent process transformation software solutions, with headquarters in Boston and offices in London and Bangalore. Its task mining capabilities are delivered primarily through its Scout platform aimed at large-scale data capture of work processes and its associated work graph solutions designed to provide detailed visibility of last-mile end-user processes.

“Companies often don’t maximize ROI on automation investments because of poor identification of use cases and the inclination to automate processes as is,” said Anurag Saxena, Partner, ISG Automation. “To gain the benefits of automation, processes must be assessed through multiple lenses with the help of process and task mining technologies like those offered by Soroco. These technologies help reduce inefficiencies in business operations and pave the way to lower costs, improved productivity and enhanced customer experience.”

Soroco was recently named a Rising Star—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in the Process Discovery and Mining Quadrant of the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation – Solutions and Services report for the U.K.

“The adoption of task mining technology is accelerating as companies seek to understand the enormous amounts of unstructured data in their processes to make them more efficient and effective,” said Samson David, CEO of Soroco. “We are excited to be partnering with ISG Automation to help our clients unlock immense value from their discovery-led business transformations.”

ISG Automation’s alliance with Soroco is in line with its strategy of partnering with the world’s leading automation software and service providers to bring the benefits of intelligent process automation to its clients.

ISG Automation is the pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, as well as training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.