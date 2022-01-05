Stem, Inc. Announces Development of eMobility Offering With ENGIE North America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage software and services, announced today that it has entered into a Co-Marketing Agreement with ENGIE North America for the development of an offering to enable broad adoption of eMobility solutions throughout the United States for schools, transit agencies, and commercial fleets. The offering, now in pilot development, will combine Stem’s smart energy storage software, Athena®, and storage hardware with ENGIE’s turnkey solution that includes all aspects of eMobility planning, design, and implementation - covering vehicles, charging infrastructure, energy management, on-site energy generation, and storage. Athena will integrate with ENGIE’s electric vehicle (EV) charging solution and help to manage the charging needs of each ENGIE customer.

Schools, transit agencies, and businesses are moving rapidly to electrify their fleets in response to policies, mandates, and incentives designed to reduce emissions contributing to global climate change. According to Guidehouse Insights 2021 Global Market Analysis and Forecasts of EV Charging Equipment, 4.4 million charge points will be installed at fleet properties by 2030, growing from 449,000 in 2020, a compound annual growth rate of 26 percent.

The combined offering will streamline the design, procurement, installation, and operational process and provide technical support for customers looking for an interoperable solution. With AI-driven algorithms, Athena will operate the grid services, demand charge, demand response, utility bill optimization, and smart energy storage of customers’ facilities and charging infrastructure. ENGIE and Stem will support customers to help navigate complexities of EV incentives and grants while providing services that include economic modeling & analysis, system design, tariff assessment, and utility cost optimization.

Alan Russo, Chief Revenue Officer at Stem, commented, “As more public agencies and businesses deploy charging stations and electrify their fleets, it’s important to have a cohesive eMobility strategy to optimize energy consumption and environmental impacts. Our comprehensive offering will bring together best-in-class solutions for solar, energy storage, and EV charging in a way that is easy to deploy and manage. We are excited to leverage our Athena® software not just for optimizing batteries with solar, but also to directly interface with EV charging software, which opens up tremendous opportunities to improve customer savings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Courtney Jenkins, Vice President and Head of Distributed Energy Solutions at ENGIE North America, added, “Building on ENGIE’s success delivering on-site solar, battery storage, and EV charging solutions to our customers, we are excited to be working with a market-leading provider like Stem to develop an integrated offering that will further enable broad adoption of electrified transportation. This turnkey offering will bring real value, ease of adoption, and peace of mind to organizations looking for a comprehensive eMobility solution.”

