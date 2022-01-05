Redbox Announces Its Top Movies of 2021 Across Streaming and Kiosks

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced the most watched movies in 2021 across its rapidly growing Ad Supported Video On Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD) streaming service, and nearly 40,000 Redbox kiosks. Texas Killing Fields, a crime drama starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the top AVOD title; Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds action comedy, is the top On Demand title; and finally, the adorable stone age animated kids’ movie The Croods: A New Age takes top kiosk rental of 2021.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Redbox bringing the best in entertainment to millions of customers. The company offers content through its nearly 40,000 iconic red kiosks as well as its streaming app which is available on Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, LG, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, and many other platforms. The Redbox app provides a wide selection of Redbox on Demand movies and TV shows available to stream as well as its Ad Supported Video On Demand (AVOD) streaming service featuring thousands of free movies. In addition, the Redbox Free Live TV service has now surpassed 130 Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels offering a wide range of content from The Price is Right: The Barker Era to The Bob Ross channel.

“In 2021, we continued to see growth in our streaming services and our kiosks remain very popular with our customers,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “2022 will be a big year for Redbox as we accelerate our digital businesses and celebrate 20 years of bringing the best in entertainment to millions of customers.”

Redbox’s Top 10 Movies of 2021 On Demand

Free Guy The Croods: A New Age F9: The Fast Saga Venom: Let There Be Carnage Wrath of Man Greenland A Quiet Place Part II Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard The Marksman Nobody

*Based on Transactional on Demand transactions between Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

Top 10 Movies At The Kiosk

The Croods: A New Age Greenland The Marksman Wonder Woman 1984 Wrath of Man News of the World F9: The Fast Saga Nobody A Quiet Place Part II Let Him Go

*Based on DVD and Blu-ray rentals between Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a large variety of content across digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 128 channels of free ad supported streaming television (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms that include Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, the web as well iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment™ label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across Redbox’s digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information, visit www.redbox.com.

