olive.com Partners with the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center as the Official Vehicle Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Provider

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--olive.com™, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, is proud to announce a continued partnership with the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL®) team and Honda Center, one of the premier entertainment and sports venues in the country. The Anaheim Ducks have named olive.com as the team’s official vehicle mechanical breakdown coverage provider and overtime sponsor.

Starting with the 2021-22 season, the partnership will include olive.com logo placement within Honda Center’s interior, marquee advertising, a promotional event tent, and social media. olive.com promotional activities at Honda Center will extend beyond Anaheim Ducks’ games, including advertisements during Honda Center’s concerts and events.

As the official overtime sponsor for the Anaheim Ducks, olive.com will make a charitable donation to the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the team's main charitable beneficiary, every time the team goes into overtime during their home games at Honda Center for the entire 2021-22 season. The Anaheim Ducks Foundation facilitates and supports programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to hockey, and addressing the health and wellness needs of the community.

"The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center are a perfect partner for olive.com as we work to showcase our unrivaled digital platform that allows consumers to buy vehicle protection plans 100% online, with no pressure, the way they want to buy," said olive.com Founder and CEO Rebecca Howard. “We’re looking forward to showing Ducks’ fans and all Californians how olive.com gives consumers a refreshed and user-friendly approach to protecting their vehicles.”

Additionally, olive.com has partnered with Bally Sports Network, the nation’s leading provider of local sports, to amplify olive.com partnership and message with the Anaheim Ducks’ fans, connecting with an engaged audience at home and on the road. Bally Sports Network will strategically showcase olive.com messaging through an integrated mix of television spots, social media highlights, animated billboards, pre-game and post-game features, title cards, and studio branding.

"We strive to partner with brands that are innovative and have a strong focus on customer service," said Graham Siderius, VP Corporate Partnerships of the Anaheim Ducks. "The team at olive.com has done a great job of using technology to innovate within an established industry. We look forward to working with them to create the best possible experience for all Ducks fans and bring awareness to their offerings more broadly in the Southern California market."

As part of this sponsorship, olive.com will also be rewarding one lucky fan with a $250 Anaheim Ducks Team Store gift card during every overtime opportunity throughout the home games of the 2021-22 season.

About olive.com

olive.com, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, was built to give customers peace of mind. Vehicle protection plans cover mechanical failure of the vehicle after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. With olive.com, consumers are now able to buy a vehicle protection plan direct, with no pressure, from the comfort of their home. olive.com offers a range of coverage and deductible options to suit any budget, and their products are approachable, affordable, transparent and user-friendly – real choice, all digital at any time day or night. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and partnerships with leading insurance companies and globally recognized brands.

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey’s ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

Website:

https://olive.com/

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/olivecoverage/

https://twitter.com/olivecoverage

https://www.facebook.com/olivecoverage

