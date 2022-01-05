CoreTrust and GEODIS Align to Expand Full Truckload (FTL) Managed Transportation Solution

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreTrust, a prominent commercial group purchasing organization (GPO) and a division of HealthTrust, and GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics provider, today announced a strategic alliance to provide a full truckload (FTL) managed transportation solution to CoreTrust members.

The alliance expands CoreTrust Logistics’ truckload freight offering to include a comprehensive FTL managed solution for member organizations. By tapping into the GEODIS network of more than 1,000 asset-based carriers, as well as its world-class managed transportation capabilities, CoreTrust members can achieve superior results in both procurement of contracted rates and end-to-end management of FTL shipments.

“Our strategic relationship with GEODIS is a top-to-tail managed transportation solution that can deliver value beyond contract pricing to members across the verticals we serve,” said James Hallock, senior vice president of CoreTrust. “With access to a broad network of asset-based carriers, CoreTrust members can be assured of dedicated and reliable capacity, and freedom from managing daily transportation operations.”

The managed transportation solution goes beyond securing competitive pricing and includes a Transportation Management System, a dedicated operations team to manage FTL shipments, a portal providing visibility to shipment status, claims management, and freight audit and payment. This end-to-end solution delivers both savings and efficiency improvement in CoreTrust members’ supply chain functions.

“The transportation market has experienced significant inflation and every company needing to move products can benefit from the options afforded through this collaboration,” added David Pollard, assistant vice president of CoreTrust Logistics. “Truckload rates have increased 25 to 30 percent, yet our members are confirming cost avoidance and significant savings with this comprehensive solution. Even in this inflationary market, this alliance is driving achievable and quantifiable value across full truckload transportation for CoreTrust members.”

A leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, GEODIS combines scale, reach and efficiencies to provide customers the capacity they need and at lower price points. The alignment with CoreTrust will allow companies to access national coverage and customized programs for their managed transportation solutions.

“By leveraging our expansive network of asset-based carriers to build a customized solution that focuses on improving service, controlling cost and optimizing freight spend dollars, our team of experts can customize a premium transportation solution based on CoreTrust members’ unique supply chain needs,” said Jeff McDermott, senior vice president of Transportation Management at GEODIS in Americas. “Ultimately, we will remove the hassle and time out of transportation procurement, contracting and FTL shipment management for CoreTrust members to make their processes more efficient, reduce costs and drive considerable long-lasting value to their businesses.”

About CoreTrust

A division of HealthTrust, CoreTrust serves an exclusive membership of select private equity and Fortune 1000 companies and leverages the purchasing volume of members to achieve market-leading pricing for a portfolio of contracts in more than 100 indirect spend categories. This unique and highly compliant business model affords double-digit savings across all categories.

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,800 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and the United Kingdom and more than 57,000 non-acute member locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS employed over 41,000 people globally and generated €8.4 billion in revenue.