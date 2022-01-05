PPG and The Home Depot, HD Supply Expand Relationship With Launch of Pro Paint Assortment at All U.S. Locations

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced an expanded relationship with The Home Depot® and HD Supply® to offer an extensive lineup of professional PPG paint products and services designed exclusively for professional customers. The new product lineup began rolling out on shelves in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be available in all U.S. Home Depot stores.

“Through this expanded strategic relationship with The Home Depot, we are leveraging the strengths of our combined organizations to deliver tremendous value to the professional customer,” said Jaime Irick, vice president, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada. “We look forward to utilizing PPG’s team of paint experts, leading professional paint products, and national, digital fulfillment network in combination with The Home Depot’s vast national store footprint to service the professional and drive strong growth for both organizations.”

The relationship will leverage PPG’s best-selling sub-brands nationally, including PPG SPEEDHIDE® Interior, PPG BREAK-THROUGH!®, PPG MULTI-PRO®, PPG Speedhide Pro-EV Zero, PPG PERMA-CRETE® concrete paint and stain, PPG PERMANIZER® exterior paint, PPG PITT-GLAZE® WB1 Epoxy and PPG Speedhide MAXPRIME™ interior primer/sealer. PPG COPPER ARMOR™ antimicrobial paint powered by Corning® Guardiant® technology will also be available.

The full product lineup will also be available through HD Supply, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Home Depot and a leading national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products.

Pros shopping The Home Depot and HD Supply will benefit from PPG’s more than 135 years of industry-leading expertise and product knowledge, network of knowledgeable sales representatives, same or next-day delivery, free professional color rendering services, easy-to-use color tools, and more.

“We’re proud to expand our relationship with PPG to ensure The Home Depot is a one-stop-shop for paint, supplies and other items to help pros complete their projects with ease and convenience,” said Chris Waits, vice president, merchandising, The Home Depot. “Our enhanced relationship with PPG will allow us to further deliver on the needs of our pro customers.”

The Home Depot will also stock localized specialty assortments based on needs of certain segments and specifications, and will continue to carry PPG’s GLIDDEN® Premium, Glidden Diamond and Glidden Essentials. The Home Depot also carries other well-known PPG specialty products under the LIQUID NAILS® adhesives, OLYMPIC® stain and HOMAX® specialty products.

