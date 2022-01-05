TLine is First to Launch Virtuozzo’s DevOps Platform-as-a-Service

SEATTLE & SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced that TLine is Latin America’s first digital and cloud service provider (CSP) to offer its DevOps Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Integrated with Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure (IaaS), DevOps PaaS expands TLine’s core digital offerings to include easy-to-use, easy-to-manage automated cloud application development and hosting. The combined IaaS and PaaS solution also demonstrates the first deployment of Virtuozzo’s full stack designed to empower service providers with revenue-generating, alternative cloud capabilities. DevOps PaaS is now available to businesses across Latin America and the U.S. through TLine’s ConnectNow marketplace.

“It’s imperative for all companies to digitalize, and all companies are therefore becoming software companies,” said Carlos Pino, President and CEO, TLine. “But their appetite for digital transformation is not always matched by the right DevOps talent or capital needed to build and deploy the necessary cloud infrastructure. Using Virtuozzo, we’re making DevOpS PaaS accessible to everyone so they can automate application development, easily provision applications to physical infrastructure or virtual services, and ensure high availability and security all at the same time.”

Based on Jelastic technology, the turnkey DevOps PaaS eliminates the complexity, time and investment needed by service providers to build and provision their own digital technologies. It offers advanced automation tools, intuitive cloud management and an application marketplace in an easy-to-use, high performing and scalable cloud solution. Additionally, the integrated PaaS and IaaS solution runs in a single server cluster, maximizing ROI while reducing management costs.

“Unlike competitive cloud platforms designed with the enterprise in mind, our technology is uniquely designed to complement service providers’ operation models,” said Ruslan Synytsky, CTO, Virtuozzo. “By leveraging our PaaS and IaaS together, TLine can easily support both legacy workloads and modern cloud native applications with pay-per-use pricing. Virtuozzo services are all controlled through a single point of management, too – so we simplify our partners’ day-to-day operations, reduce their overheads, and help them offer even better value to end users.”

PaaS Webinar

TLine and Virtuozzo will host a live webinar for service providers interested in learning How to Develop Your Platform-as-a-Service Business to Capture Growth. The free event will occur on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3DHHXFC.

About TLine

TLine (www.tline.com) is Latin America’s first full-service provider of digital solutions and virtualization from the desktop to the data center. The company offers technology, supply, and support contracts for customers in traditional and vertical markets, as well as state and local government agencies. Founded in 2002, TLine is headquartered in Argentina and holds offices in Chile, Mexico, and the U.S.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides the leading alternative cloud platform for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable and easier to use than hyperscaler solutions. The company’s legacy includes developing the first commercially available container technology and being a major contributor to numerous virtualization and open-source projects for more than 20 years. Today, Virtuozzo cloud solutions are used by more than 700 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has more than 320 employees across the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.