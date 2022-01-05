Society 1 and ApolloMed Stand in Solidarity for the AAPI Community at Holiday Broadway Concert

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Society 1, an exclusive membership club, has been making waves lately by supporting and gaining the backing of notable Asian American-led enterprises. Most recently, Society 1 welcomed ApolloMed to their prestigious list of corporate members. ApolloMed, led by two Asian American Co-CEOs, hosted employees, partners, and valued guests for their annual festivities celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion in healthcare at the JW Marriott Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Guests enjoyed an immersive culinary experience and live entertainment.

Takashi Cheng, founder of Society 1, says, “ This event delivers an important message of collective support from our allies to our fellow Asian Americans. ApolloMed has been doing incredible work promoting healthcare equity and increasing access to quality care for Asian-American communities for more than 25 years. Society 1 wants to honor their efforts and bring their successes into focus through the support of our diverse entertainment network.”

At the heart of its mission statement, Society 1 pledges to uplift and showcase the achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, especially during what is an undoubtedly challenging time for these communities. Dubbed “Changemakers,” the Club’s members seek to improve the participation of its multicultural allies and AAPI forces across a wide range of industries, professions, and demographics.

“ ApolloMed is thrilled to be amongst the first corporate members of Society 1. We are appreciative of the commitment and alliance to driving inclusion in such a meaningful way. We thank the talented Mr. John Lloyd Young for his support and incredible performance,” says Dr. Kenneth Sim, Executive Chairman of ApolloMed.

Breaking the norms of “support from within,” Society 1 encourages outsiders and people from all backgrounds to voice their concerns for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders being targeted in xenophobic attacks across the country.

Young, a singer and actor best known for his work on the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, has been a longtime supporter of AAPI groups and is a practitioner and student of Chinese Chan Buddhism. He says, “ It was an honor to showcase my talents on behalf of Society 1 – their mission is near and dear to my heart.”

Society 1 is widely recognized as an emerging influence and is well-positioned for the increased focus on AAPI causes and talent. Asian American buying power has grown at nearly triple the rate of the total U.S. during the past decade, skyrocketing 314% from 2000 to 2019, while the total U.S. buying power has grown at 119% during the same period. The United States Census reports that the AAPI community accounts for nearly 8% of the total U.S. population and will control more than $1.3 trillion of spending power by 2022.

About Society 1

Society 1 is a privately funded members club founded by highly esteemed Southern California’s Asian American community members.

Membership at Society 1 offers access to exclusive events and experiences designed to enhance the presence, influence, and participation of Asian Americans in the most elite circles of society. Society 1 advocates for a sustained commitment to justice and ensures that people from historically marginalized communities are given a voice and platform. Changemakers help brand partners build inclusive decision-making practices and promote diversity in the workplace.

Follow Society 1 on Instagram at @officialsocietyone.

About ApolloMed

ApolloMed (NASDAQ:AMEH) is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.