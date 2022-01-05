Prove Partners with The Knoble to Fight Human Trafficking and Other Human Crimes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”), the leader in digital identity, today announced a partnership with The Knoble, a global non-profit network of experts working to stop human trafficking. Through the partnership, Prove will provide digital identity expertise and financial support to The Knoble’s Financial Crimes Working Group with the goal of detecting and fighting human crimes such as human trafficking, scams, child exploitation, and elder abuse.

As a leading non-profit organization working to detect and prevent financial crimes related to human trafficking, The Knoble partners with top banks and financial organizations to design initiatives that deploy the expertise of financial services and fintech professionals. Prove brings extensive background and expertise in identity authentication, identity verification, and fraud prevention, helping to inform The Knoble and its constituents to mitigate risk to individuals and victims of abuse. Prove’s digital identity solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including 8 of the top 10 banks, 3 of the top 5 retailers, 2 of the top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges, 2 of the top 3 healthcare companies, and 6 of the top 10 insurance companies in the U.S.

“I’ve seen firsthand how technology can drive real change and make an impact on people’s daily lives,” said Prove Co-Founder and CEO Rodger Desai, whose business ventures have ranged from leading a mobile homeland security notification platform deployed at over 8,000 universities, colleges, cities and emergency management organizations, to using mobile phones for microfinance village programs in emerging markets, to enabling financial inclusion by leveraging Prove’s mobile identity technology to allow underbanked and credit invisible consumers to access financial services. “With digital transformation on the rise and mobile-first becoming the preferred method of monetary transactions, we have the opportunity to use existing technology to detect and prevent these unfortunate events that have no place in our world. We feel honored to partner with The Knoble to extend our expertise to fight crimes that affect and exploit human beings,” said Desai.

The accelerated shift from cash to digital transactions and increased usage of alternative payment methods has created a new platform for traffickers – one which Prove, The Knoble, and their partners are hoping to collaboratively leverage to identify red flag transactions that may help save human lives. This past year, The Knoble partnered with 1,100 financial crimes professionals and 50 partner organizations to launch seven strategic initiatives against human crime globally.

"The Knoble is excited to welcome Prove to its growing roster of financial services and experts," said Ian Mitchell, Founder and Board Chair of The Knoble. "Prove's expertise in digital identity verification drives immense value to our organization's mission, further fueling our strategic initiatives and helping us put an end to these human crimes occurring daily. We look forward to collaborating on future initiatives and working together to generate awareness and bring forth action to end trafficking and abuse."

