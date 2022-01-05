Atmosphere Integrates TikTok, Bringing Best of TikTok to TVs Across the Globe

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced a partnership with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form entertainment, to introduce TikTok on its platform. For the first time, TikTok’s one-of-a-kind, user-generated content will be available to stream out-of-home via Atmosphere’s place-based television platform.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership with TikTok, Atmosphere’s expert team of content editors will curate tens-of-thousands of TikTok’s uniquely entertaining and amusing videos to create a channel exclusively built for out-of-home viewing, leveraging the unprecedented excitement and engagement of TikTok's vibrant community. Working closely together to replicate the same viewer experience that has made TikTok one of the fastest-growing entertainment platforms, the two companies have developed a channel that provides viewers with an experience that’s distinctly TikTok.

“TikTok has become a destination for more than a billion people to be entertained, get inspired, and find community,” said Dan Page, Head of Global Business Development, New Screens at TikTok. “By partnering with Atmosphere, we’re excited to make it easy for people to experience TikTok together by bringing the joy and creativity of our platform to new screens, venues, and audiences.”

Atmosphere has doubled its footprint in the last year to over 18,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, doctor offices and other venues worldwide, including Westin, Taco Bell and Texas Roadhouse. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature and entertainment, reaching more than 20 million unique visitors per month.

"Everyone is constantly on the go and on their phones, so we developed a hyper-entertaining streaming TV platform with Atmosphere, which elevates the vibe of any business. This is a win-win for the business and their customers as well as advertisers, who are having a harder time connecting with an unreachable TV audience," said Leo Resig, CEO and co-founder at Atmosphere. "We are thrilled to partner with TikTok and to showcase their brand of extremely engaging content in businesses. We are trailblazing TV entertainment in the 3rd space and having a blast doing it!"

