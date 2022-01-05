Nailbot Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preemadonna today announced that it has been awarded a CES® Innovation Awards Honoree for its flagship product Nailbot, a patented and connected, at-home manicure system that prints instant nail art and photos from your smartphone onto your fingernails. The announcement was made in conjunction with the Consumer Electronic Show 2022 (CES 2022), the world’s most influential technology event, happening January 5-7 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

“ We are humbled and thrilled that Nailbot has been awarded this prestigious honor from the technology community. This award represents industry validation of our technical journey to bring affordable and accessible experiences to power creative expression through nail and body art,” says Pree Walia, Founder of Preemadonna and lead inventor of Nailbot.

The CES® Innovation Award honor comes at the heels of a sold-out Drop 1, which shipped Nailbot printers to early crowdfunding backers last December. Drop 2 of Nailbot is available now for pre-order from Nailbot.com for $199.99 (regularly priced at $299.99).

This Drop 2 pre-order launch and CES Innovation Award are the culmination of twelve months of progress since Preemadonna closed their seed round led by Halogen Ventures with participation from Version One Ventures, the Amazon Alexa Fund and high-profile angels and entrepreneurs.

In 2022, the company will continue to expand by scaling operations to fulfill demand and launching ambassador and mentorship programs to support and grow their community of creators, makers, and artists.

About Preemadonna

Preemadonna is a California based technology startup that powers creative expression with interactive experiences by and for its community of makers and creators. Preemadonna’s first product, Nailbot, prints personalized art on nails in five seconds. The company is led by its founder and CEO, Pree Walia. A former grassroots political organizer and operator at early stage connected hardware ventures, Ms. Walia is a champion of Gen Z girls and women in STEAM. Experience the magic on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Preemadonna’s industry accolades include 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree; TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield Finalist; Amazon Alexa Fund & All Raise Women Founders Represent Finalist; FounderMade Future of Beauty Winner; Silicon Valley Robotics Launch 1st Runner Up; Best Product Using Computer Vision, Embedded Vision Alliance Audience Winner; Silicon Valley Forum Women in Tech Festival, Investor & Audience Winner; & Women’s Venture Summit, Finalist.

About the CES Innovation Awards Program

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.