WellSky® and Option Care Health to Launch CommonWell Services in All 50 States to Facilitate Health Information Exchange

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, and Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced they will launch CommonWell Health Alliance® (“CommonWell”) services in Quarter 2 of 2022, enabling better care coordination for the more than 250,000 unique patients Option Care Health serves annually. Option Care Health will be one of the first WellSky clients to go live with the CommonWell network and its bridge to the Carequality framework.

CommonWell is a not-for-profit trade association that is dedicated to creating universal access to health data via a person-centered, nationwide network. Option Care Health will join CommonWell through WellSky’s innovative interoperability fabric, WellSky I/O, accessible within WellSky’s electronic health record (EHR) system.

“By partnering with WellSky to utilize CommonWell services, our referral partners will have greater transparency into the execution of their patients’ care plans, improving care coordination and outcomes,” said John C. Rademacher, president and chief executive officer of Option Care Health. “We’re excited to help lead the market in promoting interoperability across healthcare platforms. With enhanced data exchange capabilities, we’ll see improved efficiency for our staff, allowing them to focus on what really matters — providing high-quality care to our patients.”

Through this user-friendly interface, Option Care Health staff can easily enroll patients into the CommonWell network and find and contribute information on patient care. This partnership will help support Option Care Health’s interoperability and health data exchange initiatives, enabling the organization to coordinate care across providers to achieve better outcomes and improve the patient experience.

“Option Care Health is a pioneer in the infusion therapy space and WellSky is proud to partner with them to further their interoperability initiatives,” said WellSky CEO Bill Miller. “WellSky is committed to bridging gaps across acute, post-acute, and community care with software purpose-built for connected care. Together with the Option Care team, we envision a future where truly coordinated care is not only possible, it’s the standard.”

CommonWell has a growing network with over 26,000 provider sites and more than 144 million individuals enrolled. Participating providers have retrieved over 1.7 billion health records since it was launched. WellSky joined CommonWell in 2019 to ensure health data becomes more easily accessible, regardless of care setting, so providers have the critical information they need to achieve better outcomes for the people they serve.

“We are thrilled to have Option Care Health, a highly regarded home infusion provider with significant national reach, join the CommonWell network,” said Paul Wilder, executive director of CommonWell. “Through the commitment of innovative partners like WellSky and forward-thinking organizations like Option Care Health, we can improve care coordination and health outcomes nationwide.”

About WellSky®

WellSky is a technology company leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our next-generation software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to ultimately help more people thrive. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 6,300 team members, including approximately 4,200 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.